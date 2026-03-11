NO MORE WARS

As someone who has published a number of politics-related Good Times LTE’s in years past, I was surprised to see Good Times feature a long “letter to the editor” from Congressman-turned-Carmel-citizen, Jimmy Panetta. In my view, Mr. Panetta, whose campaign appears to be well-funded, took advantage of an opportunity to score free—albeit duplicitous—PR for his upcoming re-election campaign. His LTE and a recent campaign photo of him standing behind a podium emblazoned with a large sign reading NO MORE FOREVER WARS appear to be characterizing him as a pro-peace candidate. But his actions and votes as our representative prove different.

NO MORE FOREVER WARS doesn’t apply to Panetta’s perspective on providing bombs and munitions to commit a genocide in Gaza: Panetta’s voting record since 2017 has demonstrated consistent support for a never-ending war. Since the start of Israel’s relentless bombing and starvation of the Gaza Strip’s two million residents in October of 2023, the United States has enacted legislation providing at least $16.3 billion in direct military aid to Israel. Three pieces of legislation authorized the bombs and weaponry for Isreal—a supplemental appropriations act in April 2024 providing $8.7 billion, and appropriations acts in 2024 and 2025 provided $3.8 billion per year. Each time, Panetta voted on the side of death and destruction, despite mounting opposition from US voters—particularly Democrats.

Could it be that his recent campaign stance questioning the validity of military operations to pummel Iran was NOT purchased by Zionist donors as in the case of his support for Israel’s war? In the case of Israel, were his legislative votes and public statements a reflection of the $273,700 campaign contributions from pro-Israel fundraisers and over $275,000 from the arms industry in the 2023-2024 campaign fundraising cycle?

Clearly, Jimmy Panetta’s words and actions are not congruent with those of a peacemaker:

He says he supports humanitarian aid to Gaza, yet with Gaza in the throes of starvation, he did not endorse HR 2411, the UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2025.

Jewish Insider reported on a Congressional delegation to Israel in October 2024: “Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) said, ‘You’ve got to give Israel credit’ for its counterterrorism operations in Gaza, amid widespread American skepticism.”

Panetta prides himself on assisting his constituents obtain visas and navigate federal bureaucracy, but for over two years, he has failed to help expedite Monterrey resident Rolla Alaydi’s completed humanitarian parole applications to bring 21 family members to their safety in the U.S. Spending every spare moment fundraising for her family, Ms. Alaydi, a Palestinian American teacher who grew up in a refugee camp in Gaza, has lost more than 100 family members to U.S. weapons in the hands of Israelis.

Shamefully, Panetta was one of 15 Democrats to support HR 9495, the “Kill Nonprofit” Bill targeting pro-Palestinian protestors and their free speech (Dec. 2024).

Maybe The Good Times can print a piece alerting our community to the fact that Panetta is being challenged by Democrat Sean Dougherty, whose campaign slogan is “for the many, not the money.” We deserve truly humanitarian representation. seanforcongress.org

Sheila Carrillo | Santa Cruz

MORE SMALL GROUP MUSIC

Last week, columnist Christina Waters wrote about the various Chamber Music groups in Santa Cruz who play a variety of classical music. Another group needs to be added, though: “Munching with Mozart,” started 20 years ago by Carol Panofsky. “Munching with Mozart” meets the 3rd Friday each month at the Downtown Public Library. It is supported by Friends of the Library and the Music Teachers Association. Each month a variety of mostly classical music programs are offered for 50 minutes starting at 12:10. For me, they are always interesting and moving concerts. If you want to learn about chamber music, it is a great place to start. If you are already a music fan of classical and other styles of music, it’s a great place to spend a restful time of music – usually classical, but sometimes ragtime or other music styles.

Nick Royal | Santa Cruz