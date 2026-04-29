Street Talk

Week of April 30, 2026

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

What were your first and favorite music records?

DYLAN

First were record albums from my dad, like Jimi Hendrix and The Clash. I bought Tears for Fears’ Songs from the Big Chair on vinyl 20 years ago at Hyde Park Records in Chicago. My current favorite collectable is a psychedelic album by Charlie Tweddle, a Santa Cruz character who used to make custom hats for famous rock stars.

Dylan Davis, 38, Owner, Offshore Records on Locust St

TYLER

Like many, I remember my parents’ records in boxes in the garage—classic rock, Joni Mitchell, Cream, that stuff. There’s still some of those mixed in with my collection. The first music that I ever bought was a cassette tape of Boyz II Men. I remember that vividly.

Tyler Davin-Moore, 41, Co-owner, Redwood Records on Cedar St

RUDY

I started with tapes of Pearl Jam, Violent Femmes, The Cure, The Smiths and Social Distortion that fit in my little pouch with my Walkman. I collected over 10,000 CDs, but I sold them all when MP3s were available and started collecting vinyl—at first from the dollar bins—at about 30 years old. Elliott Smith XO was the first of many.

Rudy Kuhn, 49, Co-owner, Redwood Records on Cedar St

GORDON

My first memory is walking to the Circuit City at the mall with my brother and buying the Boston CD. I don’t like it any more, but I did when we were kids.

Gordon Kay, 33, Streetlight Records on Pacific

SOFIA

The first record I remember buying was in High School, the Childish Gambino album, and I started my collection after that. My parents have always collected vinyl, so I used to listen to their Beatles records a lot—Abbey Road, the Greatest Hits albums and a few others.

Sofia Ana, 22, Fashion Design

FARRIS

My mom listened to a lot of Pearl Jam and grunge music on CDs. I’ve always had CDs because I stole my mom’s. I remember going to Streetlight Records for the first time, for the Dead Milkmen CD. The person who helped me was super annoyed with me, and it’s funny because we’re really close now.

E. Farris, 21, Streetlight Records on Pacific

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John Koenig
John Koenig
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