ADDENDUM

The beautiful, colorful cover photo for our story about the Ripple Effect arts festival was shot by rr Jones.

WHO OWNS THE COAST?

Nice article! Thanks so much for helping us all celebrate Earth Day as well as the Coastal Commission’s 50th Anniversary. The coast certainly does belong to Everyone.

Linda Locklin | California Coastal Commission

MORE ON THE COAST COVER

Just wanted you to know how much I enjoyed Richard Stockton’s article about the Coast Trail in the Good Times. Your clever writing style reminds me of Steinbeck and I love hearing about the Pillars. I really think there’s a novel/travelogue waiting to be written there. That line about the wind parting someone’s hair down the middle really made me chuckle. Thanks for your work in publicizing this very important cause and for featuring the people who are boots on the ground. I’m so grateful for all of you.

Mara Alverson | Santa Cruz

PUMP TRACK GONE

The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) will begin construction on the Capitola Bluff Fencing Project along Park Avenue in Capitola in late April or early May.

The project will install a split rail fence along the coastal side of the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line (SCBRL) adjacent to Park Avenue in the City of Capitola. The fencing is being constructed to improve public safety in an area where the coastal bluff has become increasingly unstable due to erosion.

“Over the past several years, sections of the bluff have eroded and fallen into the ocean, resulting in the loss of several feet of coastal bluff in multiple locations,” said RTC Executive Director Sarah Christensen. “The fencing is being installed to help preserve the bluff and reduce the likelihood of people entering areas that may present hazards.”

As part of the project, an informal dirt bike pump track that was constructed within the rail right-of-way will be removed due to requirements for the fence alignment. The RTC understands this area may have been used for recreational purposes in the past, but the informal pump track cannot safely remain in place.

Preparatory work in advance of fence construction is expected to begin the week of April 27, with fence installation beginning mid-May and lasting approximately a month and a half.

RTC Press Release | Santa Cruz

ONLINE COMMENTS

STUDENT STRESS

Don’t worry, school is just to show employers you can be an obedient employee who can learn to do tasks like homework. Learning comes later on the job, over and over. If you are lucky, the employer will give what is know as an “at-a-boy” or two, really lucky a raise now and then. Take solace, it won’t matter that much how hard you work or do, the employer will be very satisfied for you to do whatever job forever until you are no longer needed.

Garrett Philipp | Goodtimes.sc

ANIMAL SHELTER PROBLEMS

It would help to have some of the rules around adoption revised, or done on a case by case situation! I lost my dog at 20 years old, went to adopt, and was turned down! I loved my little guy; he even had laundry! But I wasn’t suitable? Never did figure it out! I have a cat now! He’s 7 years old! Not one health problem.

Rhea | Goodtimes.sc

NO SHELTER

How about having a day or two each year for the public to donate time to repair/clean/etc like there is for some parks. Do any of the local colleges have vet programs where students could get credits for helping? Can Humane Society Silicon Valley help or at least provide some ideas? Is there a website for adoptions/fostering/donations?

Judith Tucker | Goodtimes.sc

LOCALS BUILD ART FOR THE SPHERE

What an incredible read! The Sphere in Las Vegas is a game-changer for the art scene. I love how it merges technology and creativity so innovatively! What are your thoughts on how these immersive experiences might evolve in the future?

Martin Richmond | Goodtimes.sc