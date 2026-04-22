Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

We are so lucky not to live in Miami Beach or anywhere in Florida, where the beaches are mostly claimed by rich people and resorts, and trying to walk along the coast is considered trespassing.

Whatever they say about California, the intention here is to keep the beaches free for the people, all the people. And if you’ve ever lived in Florida, as I have, you would feel so lucky for the people who fought–and are still fighting–to keep our beaches open.

Crazy Richard Stockton–and I mean that as a compliment–and his band of walking warriors make a habit of trying to walk as much of the coast as they can.

I want to join them so badly, but sheesh, some of us have to earn a living.

Meanwhile, Richard, in a not so crazy moment, has done serious research into what it takes to keep our coastline open for everyone. I salute him for that. He’s gone from being a comedian to doing serious journalism about a topic we all need to know about. Who owns our coast?

Take this quote from his cover story: “Before trail signs and parking lots were built, hikers, surfers, fishermen, bird watchers and lovers found the coast by instinct. We would follow faint paths through the grass, climb down cliffs, slip through gates, and go over and under fences. Landowners called it trespassing. We called it California.”

This is a must-read story, deep journalism with interviews with people who have researched the problem and fought to keep California for Californians (and yeah, some tourists too).

This is what makes our state great.

Other great things in this issue: Our Home & Garden insert has some great reads. One is a story of a new wave of ecological housing: homes made from straw bales, truly a masterwork of recycling. And shockingly, they withstand the elements and lower your energy bills.

Then, there’s one in which we again lead the country: a story about cannabis farms being treated like wineries: places you can see your plants grow and buy top-quality seeds and plants from all over the world. Isn’t legalization great? Whoever could have predicted this years back? I thought all those petitions back then were a waste of time. Man, was I wrong.

Dining writer Mark C. Anderson called me a bit distressed about the hate letter he got from a reader and he spun it into a column. I save my hate mail and voice mails and play them at parties for laughs and for journalism classes to illustrate how you have to develop a thick skin to deal with the public, especially when some can be so ignorant and rude.

But not you readers! You are beloved….well, almost all of you.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

YOU’VE GOT MAIL Love the colors and the fact that this is a photo of someone actually working, a rarity in entries. Photograph by Jerry Erdmann

GOOD IDEA

Leadership Santa Cruz gives locals a serious education into the goings on of the institutions that run the county. The application window for the 40th class of Leadership Santa Cruz County closes this Friday, April 24 at 11:59pm. If you or someone you know are in a leadership role and want to connect with leaders in our community, learn about our county, and hone leadership skills along the way, you should apply at leadershipsantacruzcounty.org/apply.

LSCC participants must commit to 9 Fridays and a two-day retreat from August through June. There is a detailed description of the program and topics on their website and in the Frequently Asked Questions.

Alums consistently report that the LSCC experience and relationships changed their lives, career and understanding of the community.

GOOD WORK

To celebrate Earth Day 2026, global travel site Big 7 Travel has partnered with Green Motion, the world’s leading sustainable car rental company, to release its ranking of The Greenest Road Trip Destinations in the World.

California has been named the seventh greenest road trip destination in the world and the highest-ranked destination outside of Europe. The list: Norway,Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Portugal, California, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany.

EV demand has overtaken hybrid bookings in California with EVs now accounting for 48% of all EV and hybrid rentals. The state is targeting 68% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035, with 70% of Pacific region highways already having charging infrastructure every 50km.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Any time somebody tells you, ‘You can’t go to the beach’, they are very likely wrong.”

—from our cover story