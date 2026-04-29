Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Lou Reed once sang about having kids being the beginning of a great adventure, and as a fairly new parent, I fear I’ve gotten into too many boring patterns.

School, camp, after school, day after day…where’s the great adventure?

I get threatening letters from the school district when I pull him out of class to have mini-educational adventures. I do my best to ignore them, but I feel like I’m somehow failing by not sticking to the routine.

Then, of course, there’s the obligation to earn a living, which is what I’m doing sitting here writing this…But along comes writer Steve Kettmann and his wife, Sarah, and their giant adventure, taking two school-age daughters to Asia for some real education.

His account is a kick in the pants and an inspiration to try something new, a diversion from too much traditional parenting.

My best education was from traveling, and it still is. Why not start sharing that with my kid? Kettmann’s article showed it can be done affordably, despite challenges that might seem monumental sitting here.

Have you traveled with the young ones and what have they learned…and what have you learned?

Other stops to make in this issue:

Traveling with kids might sound like it would be incredibly stressful. So is daily life Wellness columnist Elizabeth Borelli has some warning signs to look for as stress creeps up on you and you probably don’t even realize it. This is a valuable column that will help you immensely.

If you’ve lived over the hill, I’m sorry for you, but one of the things they have over there that we were lacking is great Vietnamese food. Now, we’ve got some, as you’ll read in our Foodie File.

On the news front, Santa Cruzans turned out to support stronger laws for crime victims. Mat Weir covered the gathering in what is an important movement.

This Saturday is one of the best days of the year in Downtown Santa Cruz: Kids Day. There are booths, exhibits, entertainment and some of the most talented kids you’ll see anywhere strutting their stuff on closed-off streets around Abbott Square and Pacific Avenue. If you ever thought Downtown wasn’t kid-friendly enough, this day will change your mind with splendor and amazement (No, AI didn’t write this sentence, but it sounds like something it might have done. All human here, fallible and fun.).

Thanks for reading and have a great week.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

BIG BROTHER Leon the coonhound watches too. Photograph by Eric Stangarone

GOOD IDEA

Bike Santa Cruz County is seeking input on its second annual cycling survey. The survey, available until June 30, invites riders to share their experiences, concerns, and ideas. Participation is encouraged from cyclists who ride every day, hop on an e-bike now and then, bike with their kids, commute to work, or those who simply wish it felt safer to ride more often.

The data will provide insights into what riders are experiencing on the county’s roads; which streets feel unsafe, where are better connections needed, how do people feel about e-bikes, and the coastal rail trail.

As a thank-you, 10 randomly selected survey participants will receive prizes. Find it at bikesantacruzcounty.org/.

GOOD WORK

Capitola’s Bay Bar and Grill did a big benefit for a musician struggling with health issues, Ted Welty. The 4/22 fundraiser garnered $15,000, and more money is still needed. There is a GoFundMe and Venmo for him. Bay Bar’s booker Indy Kim Lynn organized the benefit. Bands included Ryan Price, Otis Coen, John Michael Trio, George T. Zaferes and Richard Wankoff from The Ten O’Clock Lunch Band with Glenn McPherson, Dan Frechette and Laurel Thomsen, Pink Lizards, Pet Roxx Band, Spun (without Ted), and Strange Cafe with John Michael.

Search GOFUNDME/Ted Welty to donate.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The best lack all conviction while the worst are filled with passionate intensity” — WB Yeats