.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig

Which movies will you watch again and again?

ADRIAN

I usually dislike watching movies more than once, I don’t know why, but there are some that I’ve always come back to, and they’re different from each other. Saving Private Ryan is just a well-made war movie. No Country For Old Men. And There Will Be Blood. Every time I see something different in it.

Adrian Blanco, 27, Risk Management

ANNA with YISHA

Mean Girls is the one, it’s really good. It’s just a classic.

Anna Tevis, 29, Artist

YISHA

Recently Anna and I just found The Princess Bride on a VHS tape in a cabin we rented. It held up so beautifully, we would definitely watch it again.

Yisha Gribetz, 32, Circus Artist

MILES

Star Wars, the original trilogy. It’s so nostalgic, it reminds me of my childhood, and the characters are great. The Trilogy was just a cultural phenomenon, like The Beatles, you can’t duplicate it. I recently watched all three movies back-to-back on an airline flight.

Miles Mancinelli, 28, Lulu Carpenter’s on Pacific

CARLOS

Darjeeling Express. It’s funny and awkward, and first time you laugh at the jokes, but every time you see it there are little moments that you hadn’t noticed. It’s different each time depending on how you’re feeling in your life.

Carlos Bravo, 20, Philosophy Major at S.F. State University

STEPHANIE

Harry Potter! Especially Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. I’m told that I don’t watch enough movies, but whenever I see that Harry Potter is on television, I have to stop everything and watch it!

Stephanie Alvarado, 30, Stockton Unified School District

John Koenig
