The nation’s oldest farmworker union announced that it has canceled all events celebrating labor organizer César Chávez after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted several women and girls.

“As a women-led organization that exists to empower communities, the allegations about abusive behavior by César Chávez go against everything that we stand for,” the United Farm Workers, or UFW, said in a statement published on its website. “These disturbing allegations involve inappropriate behavior by César Chávez with young women and minors. They are shocking, indefensible and something we are taking seriously.”

The announcement followed a New York Times investigation that found years of similar accusations.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, civil rights leader Dolores Huerta said Chávez forced her to have sex twice and that both encounters resulted in pregnancies.

“The first time I was manipulated and pressured into having sex with him, and I didn’t feel I could say no because he was someone that I admired, my boss and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to,” she said. “The second time I was forced, against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped.”

The 96-year-old said she had remained silent for six decades out of fear that her story would hurt the movement to which she has dedicated her life.

“I had experienced abuse and sexual violence before, and I convinced myself these were incidents that I had to endure alone and in secret,” she said.

Chávez has become an icon in Mexican American culture, with roads and buildings nationwide named after him and elementary school lessons extolling his efforts to bring dignity and civil rights to farmworkers.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Friends of Watsonville Parks and Community Services announced it has renamed the annual César Chávez Community Awards to the Watsonville Community Impact Awards.

“This decision reflects our responsibility to ensure that the recognition we provide continues to align with the values we stand for as a community,” the post states. “While this moment is disappointing, we will continue to turn to our community for strength, guidance and inspiration.”

The announcement has also thrown the celebrations of César Chávez on March 31 into question.

Santa Cruz County Office of Education spokesman Nick Ibarra said the Board of Education tabled a resolution it had planned to consider recognizing César Chávez Day.

Cabrillo College officials announced Thursday that they plan to ask the Board of Trustees to rename the college’s observance of the holiday to Farmworkers Rights Day.

“Cabrillo College is committed to fostering a community grounded in equity, respect, and the safety and dignity of everyone across our two campus locations in Aptos and Watsonville,” said Superintendent Jenn Capps. “By renaming this observance to Farmworkers Rights Day, we honor the collective strength and contributions of farmworkers while reaffirming our responsibility to support safe, inclusive spaces for all. We stand with survivors, and we remain dedicated to advancing justice through education, advocacy, and service.”

It was not clear whether any events in Santa Cruz County were scheduled or would be canceled.

Pajaro Valley Unified School District spokesman Alejandro Chavez said he was not aware of any events planned in the district.

The Pajaronian has reached out to César Chávez Middle School Principal Jason Rooney for comment.

Pajaro Valley Unified School District Trustee Gabe Medina said during the board’s Wednesday meeting that he plans to propose changing the school’s name to that of Huerta.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the city has canceled events honoring Chávez.

“As the full scope of these allegations is investigated, we recognize that Chávez’s ties to San José come with a responsibility to ensure we are not further traumatizing survivors,” he said in a statement.

In a statement released Wednesday, Chávez’s family said it is “devastated” by the news.

“This is deeply painful for our family,” the statement reads. “We wish peace and healing to the survivors and commend their courage to come forward. As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse.”

The statement added that family members carry their own memories of Chávez, who they said is “someone whose life included work and contributions that matter deeply to many people.”

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said the allegations are “serious, deeply troubling, and demand our full attention.”

“We must approach this moment with a clear commitment to truth, accountability and justice,” Alejo said. “The voices of those who have come forward must be heard, respected and taken seriously.”

The pain being felt across the Latino community and beyond, Alejo said, cannot be dismissed or minimized.

“At the same time, we must be clear-eyed about history,” Alejo said. “The farmworker rights movement was never the work of one individual alone. It was built by thousands of courageous farmworkers, organizers and families who sacrificed, organized and fought for basic human dignity in the fields and beyond. Their legacy is real, and it endures.”

Sen. Alex Padilla called the accusations “heartbreaking, horrific accounts of abuse.”

“I stand with the survivors, commend them for their bravery in sharing their stories and condemn the abhorrent actions they described,” Padilla said. “The survivors deserve to be heard. They deserve to be supported. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Felipe Hernandez, whose district covers the Watsonville area, said the community in moments like this is “looking for honesty, accountability and compassion.”

“The allegations we are hearing are serious and painful, and we must ensure that those who come forward are treated with respect and supported every step of the way,” Hernandez said. “As we move forward, it’s also important to recognize that the legacy of the farmworker movement is rooted in the collective strength, sacrifice and resilience of countless workers and families — not any one individual. We can hold both truths at once: standing firmly with those seeking justice while continuing to uplift the values of dignity, fairness and respect that define our community.”