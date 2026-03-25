Motel for Treatment

In its 50th year, Janus buys 120-bed Inn

By Todd Guild
Decorative book, mirror and ceremonial items displayed inside former Watsonville motel being converted into Janus treatment center
BEDDING DOWN  Workers fancy up the former motel to make it comfortable for live-in rehabilitation. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A former Watsonville hotel is set to be converted into a 120-bed residential treatment facility for men, significantly expanding substance use disorder treatment capacity in Santa Cruz County.

Janus of Santa Cruz officially received the keys on March 9 to the former Rodeway Inn property, which will be renovated into a residential treatment campus designed to serve individuals seeking recovery.

The project is funded through the state’s Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program, which supports behavioral health treatment facilities across California.

Once renovations are complete, the Watsonville site will provide residential treatment services including clinical care, case management and peer support. The facility is expected to serve residents across Santa Cruz County, with a focus on increasing access to treatment in South County.

Janus officials said the campus will also be part of a broader “regional recovery health hub” intended to connect behavioral health services across Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Benito counties.

The site could also host a new sobering center operated in partnership with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

The planned modular-bed facility would provide a place for individuals experiencing acute intoxication, offering an alternative to jail or emergency department visits, with medical monitoring.

“Our deputies regularly encounter individuals whose primary need is treatment and stabilization rather than incarceration,” said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Chris Clark. “The addition of a sobering center in South County, alongside expanded residential treatment at this facility, provides a critical new option for law enforcement.”

Janus leadership said the project reflects a broader shift toward building treatment infrastructure rather than relying solely on policy discussions.

“The time for talking is over,” said Board Chair Edison Jensen. “If we want to address those living on the streets, mental illness, and significant substance use disorders in Santa Cruz County, we need brick-and-mortar solutions.”

Janus CEO Amber Williams called the expansion a major step forward for the organization and the region.

“This is a transformational moment for our community,” Williams said. “With this new 120-bed residential campus in Watsonville—and the addition of a South County sobering center—we are dramatically expanding access to lifesaving treatment.”

The hotel property at 1620 W. Beach St. has a long history in Watsonville. Developed by local investors in the 1990s, the three-story, 95-room hotel opened in 1999 as a Red Roof Inn and employed about 20 local residents. It later operated as the Rodeway Inn and Pacific Coast Inn.

Former operator Chuck Allen said he supports the conversion and hopes it can eventually connect program graduates to job training opportunities.

“Recovery doesn’t end when someone completes treatment,” Allen said. “It continues with purpose, stability and meaningful work.”

Allen said he is exploring plans for nearby greenhouse and agricultural training programs that could provide workforce development opportunities for individuals completing treatment.

Former property owner Dhruv Patel also expressed support for the project.

“When I learned that Janus would be leading this transformation, I knew the property would be in the right hands,” Patel said. “This building will no longer just offer rooms — it will offer second chances.”

Renovations to the site are expected to begin immediately and will include upgrades needed to meet clinical, safety and licensing standards for residential treatment operations.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Janus of Santa Cruz provides substance use disorder treatment and behavioral health services throughout the county. The Watsonville project represents one of the organization’s largest expansions and a significant addition to the region’s treatment infrastructure.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Todd Guild
Previous article
Name Changes After Allegations
Next article
Iranian Students React
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

From JS Bach to Caroline Shaw

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

Painted eggs and colorful markers used for Tokhm-Jangi, a traditional Nowruz game, at a UC Santa Cruz student celebration

Iranian Students React