Don Carlos & Junior Toots Tickets

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Don Carlos & Junior Toots at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on Saturday, November 28, 8:00pm.

The Catalyst Club presents a highly anticipated reggae showcase. This event promises to deliver the rich heritage and conscious vibrations of classic Jamaican music culture. Fans will experience two generations of reggae lineage on stage—Legendary vocalist Don Carlos will perform alongside Junior Toots, son of the renowned Toots Hibbert from Toots and The Maytals.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.