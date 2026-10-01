Giveaways

Don Carlos & Junior Toots Tickets

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Don Carlos & Junior Toots at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on Saturday, November 28, 8:00pm.

The Catalyst Club presents a highly anticipated reggae showcase. This event promises to deliver the rich heritage and conscious vibrations of classic Jamaican music culture. Fans will experience two generations of reggae lineage on stage—Legendary vocalist Don Carlos will perform alongside Junior Toots, son of the renowned Toots Hibbert from Toots and The Maytals.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, November 19, 2026.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be selected at random and notified by email. By submitting this form, you agree to be added to our email list. Information collected may be shared among Good Times' related publications and web sites for promotional and marketing purposes connected to company newsletters and giveaway programs. We take privacy seriously, keep email addresses and personal information confidential and do not sell lists to third parties. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link our emails.

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