Giveaways

Nutcracker: Experience the Magic

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Nutcracker: Experience the Magic! at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater in Santa Cruz on Saturday, December 19, 4:30pm.

Every year, Santa Cruz City Ballet (at the International Academy of Dance) puts on a premier Nutcracker performance at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater. And every year, the stage sparkles with the magic of our cast and crew, as dancers from ages 4 to adult light up the stage. This year Nutcracker: Experience the Magic will be happening on December 19th and 20st, 2026.
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Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, December 10, 2026.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be selected at random and notified by email. By submitting this form, you agree to be added to our email list. Information collected may be shared among Good Times' related publications and web sites for promotional and marketing purposes connected to company newsletters and giveaway programs. We take privacy seriously, keep email addresses and personal information confidential and do not sell lists to third parties. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link our emails.

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