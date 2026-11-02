Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Nutcracker: Experience the Magic! at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater in Santa Cruz on Saturday, December 19, 4:30pm.

Every year, Santa Cruz City Ballet (at the International Academy of Dance) puts on a premier Nutcracker performance at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater. And every year, the stage sparkles with the magic of our cast and crew, as dancers from ages 4 to adult light up the stage. This year Nutcracker: Experience the Magic will be happening on December 19th and 20st, 2026.

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Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.