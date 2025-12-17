.Chard Times

Ferrari Ranch uncorks a beauty

By Josie Cowden
Dave and Liz Ferrari of Ferrari Ranch Wines stand outdoors holding a glass of Chardonnay with vineyard hills in the background.
CHEERS Dave and Liz Ferrari poured their 2022 Chardonnay at the recent Uncork Corralitos event. PHOTO: Ferrari Ranch Wines

‘Chardonnay is not my favorite,’ says my friend, as she’s about to hand me her pour of Ferrari Ranch’s Estate Chardonnay. But she takes a sip and changes her mind. “This is really good!” she declares. The Ferrari 2022 Chardonnay ($45) is, indeed, “really good.”

We’re at the Uncork Corralitos event organized by Freedom Rotary and held at El Vaquero Winery and Alladin Nursery, who are also key sponsors. Proceeds go to Salvation Army Watsonville, BirchBark Foundation and Scout Troop 505. Local wineries, breweries and cideries are all pouring, food trucks abound, the Alex Lucero Band is playing—and everyone is having a good time on this sunny day.

When saying hello to Ferrari Ranch owners Liz and Dave Ferrari, I congratulate them on their 2022 Chardonnay. It comes with wonderful structure, minerality and fruit notes. Flavors of green apple, brioche and ripe lemon add terrific backbone to the wine as well.

The Ferraris are firm believers in sustainable farming—taking great care of their vines, most of which are 45 years old. They are also proud to be Roundup-free for two decades.

Ferrari Ranch Wines, 65 Magnifico Vita Lane, Corralitos, 408-667-4509; ferrariranchwines.com. Open winter and spring for tastings ($20 per person) on the first Saturday of the month.

South County Brew

I sampled some Buena Vista beer recently—and it’s tasty stuff! Owned and operated by two brothers—Phil and Chuck Ornelas, who started the business with brother Sal Ornelas—the company has now become a go-to spot for some good brews. Phil told me that Buena Vista is doing really well at their facility and event space. They’re located at 65 Hangar Way, Suite D, Watsonville, 831-588-9961; buenavistabrewingco.com.

Josie Cowden
Support Local Journalism
