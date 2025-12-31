.Strong Finish

Storrs’ fruitful 2021 Zinfandel

By Josie Cowden
A bottle of Storrs Winery 2021 Zinfandel alongside a vineyard scene from Lion Oaks Vineyard on the slopes of Mt. Madonna.
Grapes harvested from Lion Oaks Vineyard, on the eastern slopes of Mt. Madonna, make up this vibrant zin.

‘The fruit in this wine is out of this world,” says Steve Storrs. And he’s absolutely right. Rich and elegant, the handcrafted 2021 Zinfandel ($38) is filled with “vibrant flavors of blackberry, boysenberry and olallieberry.” It comes with luscious notes of vanilla—and with a delightful lingering finish.

Grapes were harvested from Lion Oaks Vineyard on the eastern slopes of Mt. Madonna, and then aged in 10% American oak barrels and 90% French oak. It’s traditionally punched down by hand, and great care is taken during the whole process of making this delicious wine.

Stephen Storrs and wife Pamela Bianchini-Storrs have been in the wine business for decades—first honing their skills at UC Davis. Along the way, they have won numerous awards, including Best of Show at the California State Fair.

As well as their downtown tasting room, they opened another one on a gorgeous piece of property they acquired in Corralitos, where you might catch sight of their flock of babydoll sheep. These sweet-faced creatures control the weeds in Storrs Winery’s estate vineyards. And, as they say, it’s a win-win situation.

The wines this husband and wife duo make are truly wonderful, and it is well worth a visit to try them.

Storrs Winery & Vineyards, 1560 Pleasant Valley Road, Aptos, 831-742-5030; 303 Potrero St., Suite 35, Santa Cruz, 831-458-5030.

Añejo Nuevo

Calling all tequila lovers: the newly launched Pantera De Oro is fabulous. It’s silky and smooth with cinnamon and light agave notes, framed by coconut and toasted hazelnuts. Brandy and cognac notes on the palate add to the intricate flavors. It’s what the makers call “a layered, luxurious tequila experience for true connoisseurs.” The brand was founded by Bay Area native Scott Baird, known for his involvement with Tequila Ocho and Ancho Reyes. panteradeorotequila.com

Josie Cowden
