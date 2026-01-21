Aspiring to provide nostalgic yesteryear vibes, independently owned Brookdale Diner opened in summer 2025 and is affiliated with the Brookdale Lodge.

Housed on the property in part of the former hotel, the décor gives classic 50’s/60’s diner, time warping with checkered floors, red vinyl booths, metal-rimmed tables and pictures of stars who performed at the Lodge, including Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Shirley Temple.

Executive chef Juan Álvarez cooked as a hobby growing up, gaining knowledge and confidence from people’s feedback before getting into the industry as a prep cook and working his way up. He describes the menu as classic American with Italian touches, saying the best breakfasts are the chicken-fried steak with mashed potato gravy, the corn beef hash and the classic sweet trio of pancakes/waffles/French toast.

Lunch highlights include classics like a Monte Cristo sandwich and the Junior’s Do-Op double-patty burger with American cheese and barbecue aioli. Álvarez’s personal specialty headlines the dinner menu, a chicken alfredo pasta with garlic bread. Other recommendations are the peppered filet mignon with garlic rice and seasonal veggies and the fish and chips. Desserts include the cinnamon “Mon-roll” (named after Marilyn) and a cheesecake with strawberries and caramel drizzle.

What drew you to food?

JUAN ÁLVAREZ: I love the process of cooking and especially love people’s reactions when they eat my food. It really brings me joy to cook for people, so that’s where it started. But now, it’s also about growing in the industry and building community. Now that I am in charge of the kitchen, I’m inspired by such creative freedom and managing a team of talented cooks who help me to serve such classic American cuisine.

What inspires you about where you work?

I love working here because I feel great being a part of something bigger than myself. The Brookdale Lodge has such a rich and storied history; it is a pleasure and honor to be with such a long-standing, iconic legendary business with such famous former performers. Being a part of this history feels great, whether it’s welcoming returning guests or newcomers to share in this experience and try our menu. The local community has been extremely supportive and really has raved about our décor, service and food.

11570 Highway 9, Brookdale, 831-609-6126; brookdalediner.com

@br**@*****ys.com Heds need to be title case

subheads need to be sentence case