.For Shore

It’s wake-up time, twice over.

The first eye opener happens 9am-1pm Wednesday-Friday and 8am-1pm Saturday-Sunday with the Cliffside Coffee cart (Pleasure Point Park, Santa Cruz), which got rolling in summer.

As its “address” hints, CCc and creator/barista Sean Burau occupy a rare locale, namely a singular postage-stamp-sized public space next to storied Pleasure Point surf break and The Point Market (23040 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz).

There, Burau deploys skills honed over years of work- and home-hosted espresso gatherings to pour Verve Coffee Roaster’s best-selling Aster, a medium roast Ethiopian.

The espressos flow alongside Americanos, cappuccinos, mochas, Pacific Coast Roasters cold brews and hot chocolates; varying specials like apple cider, seasonal chais and high mountain mint teas; small-scale Zum Zum teas out of Salinas; and Dunlap’s or Original Ferrell’s Donuts on the weekends.

He keeps the menu simple by design, letting the sublime setting work its coastal comfort.

“I want to create a space in a beautiful location where everyone can get something they enjoy, whether they’re a coffee drinker, into tea or want something else,” he says. “It’s more about gathering with friends and community than anything.”

More via @cliffsidecoffeebar on Instagram.

Wake up call #2 is less palatable

The U.S. Feds are posturing to resume oil drilling on the California Coast. But that’s not happening without a fight.

I was on hand for a Jan. 9 “Stand Up, Save Our Coast” rally at Portola Hotel in Monterey to see Monterey County join Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties in opposing the Trump Administration’s plans for offshore drilling and mining.

Jan. 20, Rep. Jimmy Panetta held a telephone town hall to discuss the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Five-year Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Leasing Program Draft Proposal.

Next comes the Friday, Jan. 26, deadline to file a public comment via regulations.gov, where you can search “Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing” and weigh in.

Like California State Sen. John Laird, Santa Cruz’s own long-time coastline watchdog, said at the “Stand Up” rally, “You are part of the public process.” saveourshores.org.

More to uncork

If, ahem, “pressed” to pick one wine grape varietal for the rest of my days, it’s an easy one. Pinot Noir, please, from the Santa Cruz Mountains if possible. Thank Goddess, 1) such selectivity isn’t necessary; 2) the West is awash with incredible varieties beyond the Seven Noble Grapes (Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir and Syrah). That’s a main driver behind the new Festival of Undiscovered Grapes, coming to the top floor of San Jose’s Rotary Summit Center on Saturday, Jan. 31. From Aglianico to Arneis, Verdelho to Valdiguie, such less-prevalent grapes grow in the Golden State number a whopping 110+ all told, and unlock all sorts of revelations, as 60 assembled small-batch producers will demonstrate ($75, $125 VIP, festivalofundiscoveredgrapes.com).

Fast casual intel

Real chowderheads: Sign up by Feb. 8 to compete for the best New England (white) or Manhattan (red) at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s Clam Chowder Cook-Off Feb. 21-22, beachboardwalk.com/clam-chowder-cook-off…Last week the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program released updated green ratings for oysters farmed worldwide, seafoodwatch.org…Pebble Beach Food & Wine festival, now entering its third year with a21 designing the festivities, just released the chef lineup for the April 9-12 blockbuster, pebblebeachfoodandwine.com…Chief Seattle, lead us out: “If the ocean can calm itself, so can you. We are both saltwater mixed with air.”