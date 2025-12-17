From bogus charities to Russian shopping sites, what to watch out for this holiday season

Recently, I went down an online rabbit hole searching for a favorite organic skincare product—only to discover it’s reserved for licensed aestheticians, which, sadly, I am not. Undeterred I kept going, page after page, determined to find it. I saw several “used” options on eBay, not especially appealing, but a few pages in a new choice popped up. Better yet, it was 50% off on a site called Christmas Discount Shop. In fact, everything on this well-stocked retail spot was deeply discounted.

Pausing, I looked further into the store specifics. The details were sparse. Finally, I did a Google search into the legitimacy of the site. I was instantly relieved I hadn’t pulled out my credit card. Turns out Christmas Discount Shop is one of the many online scams to watch out for this holiday season. From retail to tickets to charity donations, a tangled web of deception is a just click away for those unaware of the signs.

Holiday scams are nothing new, but they’ve become more sophisticated, more convincing and more widespread. They show up in our social feeds, text messages, inboxes and search results. From too-good-to-be-true deals to fake charities tugging at our heartstrings, the season of giving can also become the season of taking, for those who don’t know what to watch for.

Here’s how to make it through the holidays with your finances, your personal information and your peace of mind intact.

Scam retail websites have become eerily well-designed. From polished product photos to sleek navigation, they mimic the look and feel of legitimate stores. What gives them away are the deals that defy logic.

Right now, scammers are pushing massive “holiday discounts” on high-ticket tech items, graphics cards, gaming PCs, tablets and headphones, often claiming to sell them at 40–70% off. The details usually unravel quickly:

• Odd domain extensions registered overseas

• Missing contact information

• No customer reviews

• Glowing “testimonials” that are actually AI-generated

• A checkout page that forces debit card or wire transfer payments

Shoppers report receiving counterfeit products, broken electronics, or nothing at all. Worse yet, many discover unauthorized charges on their credit cards after making a purchase.

Stay safe:

• Stick to known retailers or verified smaller shops.

• Use credit cards, never debit cards.

• Search “[site name] scam” before checking out.

• If the price seems impossible, trust that instinct—it probably is.

The Fake Ticket Factory

Holiday concerts, comedy shows, festivals and New Year’s events sell out quickly, which makes them prime targets for scammers.

Fraud sites take a single legitimate ticket, copy the QR code, and resell it dozens of times across platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and resale apps. Only the first person with that code gets through the gate; everyone else gets turned away at the door, out a few hundred dollars.

Red flags include:

• Sellers insisting on PDF-only tickets

• Refusal to use official transfer systems

• “Too good to be true” pricing

• Multiple identical tickets posted by the same account

Whenever possible, buy tickets through verified sellers or official resale systems. If you must purchase person-to-person, use platforms that guarantee authenticity.

Charity Scams That Prey on Good Intentions

The holidays are a peak time for giving, and scammers know it.

Scam sites impersonate well-known charities or invent new ones altogether, using emotional stories, urgency and sometimes even fake volunteers in public places, like outside of fancy grocery stores. They may pressure donors to give on the spot, hoping you won’t take time to verify their legitimacy. In some cases, they enter a small donation amount, then quietly add a few zeros before submitting the charge.

Protect yourself:

• Verify charities through watchdog sites like Charity Navigator or Guidestar.

• Be wary of high-pressure appeals.

• Always check the amount before finalizing a donation.

• Decline requests for gift card or wire-transfer “donations.”

Real charities won’t rush, guilt-trip, or demand unusual payment methods.

The Season’s Sneakiest Scams

Scammers love quick, easy digital opportunities. These are the ones most of us get tagged with at least once during the season:

Fake Delivery Notifications—Texts reading “Your package is delayed, click here to reschedule.” These links often install malware or attempt to steal login credentials. With millions of people expecting deliveries, scammers cast a wide net.

Gift Card Scams—Callers impersonate retail stores, banks or even relatives, asking victims to pay fees or debts via gift cards. No real business or government office will ever request gift card payment.

Impersonation Scams—Fraudsters pretend to be Amazon, Apple, your bank or, in the classic “grandparent scam,” a distressed family member needing urgent money.

Seasonal Job Scams—Listings for high-pay, low-work holiday gigs that require upfront payment or personal information. These often lead to identity theft rather than employment.

Social Media Giveaways—Phony gift exchanges or contests that ask for small “entry fees,” personal details, or for you to recruit friends. In reality, no gifts ever arrive.

What saved me from Christmas Discount Store wasn’t luck, it was a simple pause, a quick search, and a willingness to follow a hunch.

This holiday season, that’s the real takeaway: slow down, check before clicking, and trust your intuition. The scams may be getting smarter, but so are we.

Let the holidays be about connection, not correction. About generosity, not vulnerability. With a few smart habits, we can keep the season merry, bright and blissfully scam-free.