One of the founders of British goth rock says he’s coming to Santa Cruz to help get exposure for young bands as part of a new series started by local promoter Matthew Swinnerton.

Founding member of The Cure, drummer Laurence “Lol” Tolhurst will be joined by David J– from both the 1970s and 1980s bands Bauhaus and Love & Rockets– in a show that teams them with local bands Swan Porter and Trestles for “Legends: Live & Local” on Friday, Feb. 27 at Highway 17 Studios.

“It’s important not because of me, but because I see how it is for young bands starting now,” Tolhurst says. “In the 70s or 80s, we could exist by touring colleges, four to five shows a week. We didn’t have to do anything else, and we could survive. I think that’s pretty impossible for young bands now. That’s a cause that’s close to my heart.”

Tolhurst was active in The Cure from its humble beginnings back in Crawley up until about 1989 or ’90, and returned for a tour in 2011. He’s visited Santa Cruz before. In 2025, Tolhurst played the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur, accompanied by his wife and a harpist. He believes these intimate performances can help local musicians and bolster their careers.

The performance will include stories and hits.

For those not familiar with the pivotal music of the era, the Cure is one of its generation’s most influential bands, shaping alternative music and inspiring current punk culture. With spiked black hair and blood-red lipstick, the Cure was formed south of London in the suburb of Crawley, West Sussex in 1976 by vocalist Robert Smith and Tolhurst. It spawned its own sound and look; a genre of post-punk rock music closely aligned with ethereal arrangements, melancholy vocals and a vampiresque aesthetic. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Bauhaus had a dark, gloomy sound and were said by some to be the first goth band. They preferred to be known as “dark glam”. Love & Rockets formed in 1985 after Bauhaus broke up. They were brighter and more pop-inspired.

In America, like the U.K. artists are often left to fend for themselves, says Tolhurst. Neither country has, in his words, “a solid enough arts program” to support such endeavors. “You have to be tough to rise to the top. You have to have tenacity and want to keep going,” he said. “Everything about my life was involved in The Cure… We were lucky.”

Tolhurst approaches these types of events with the main goal of promoting local talent and making people understand that it’s an ongoing process and to keep going. He sees music, and new music in particular, as a means to better understand people. “In times of crisis, music and art rises to define that [community],” Tolhurst said.

Into the Trees

As the author of two books, “Goth: A History,” and “Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys,” and a third on the way, Tolhurst is no stranger to storytelling. At prior in-person events, Tolhurst enlisted his son’s band to open at various venues and book stores, a favorite being Powell’s in Portland, Oregon. “I decided I would do it the same way as when I started with The Cure,” he says. “When we started we would play for six months, one after another. A lot of people are not willing to do that. We did that on purpose. It worked for us and Depeche Mode. We did the same kind of thing, we played, played, played.”

He carries over that same mentality, whether he’s writing books or performing to sold-out crowds. To date, he has spoken at more than 300 book events. “This is a good way to travel the world,” he says. “It’s the same process but you’ve got 80,000 words as opposed to 800.”

As for his next act in life, Tolhurst fills his days with family, music and travel, although not as frenetic as his Cure days. “I love playing live,” he says. “I’m going to do a lot of it later in the year with my son in Europe. The endless touring months after months is not for me anymore.”

Regarding his collaboration with David J of Bauhaus, “Our role is just as agents for keeping the change going,” Tolhurst says. “That’s what I feel my role is here, to encourage people and the people who watch it. But the (audience) experience of seeing music created in front of you in a room that was silent beforehand, that’s a visceral experience.”

One of many changes during his years with The Cure, Tolhurst transitioned from drums to synthesizer and keyboards. “When we started the band, we were in high school,” he says. “Here’s the thing: when we started, we didn’t really say you’re gonna be this player or that player. I would do anything that’s contributing to songs. I would write lyrics, play the drums, keyboards and drums.”

While he enjoys both, he’s excited to be back behind the kit for the Legends event. “They’re both rhythm instruments. It’s a very similar mindset to play,” he said. “My sister is a piano teacher, and she’s much better. But I have to say my first love is the drums for sure.”

Tolhurst moved from England to Los Angeles about 30 years ago. “We toured a lot in America and especially in California,” Tolhurst says. “I remember standing at the airport looking at the sea, looking at Santa Barbara Bowl and thinking I should move here; it’s beautiful.” He married a California girl and split his time between the U.K and California. “I’ve lived here longer than I’ve lived anywhere in my life,” Tohurst says. “This is truly home. I’m an Angelino now.”

As of 2026, Smith remains the only constant member of The Cure throughout numerous line-up changes since the band’s formation. Asked about his current relationship with Smith, Tolhurst said he has known Robert since he was 5-years-old, longer than anyone besides his younger brother. “I would say we are more family than friends,” Tolhurst said. “That’s never going to go away … We’re ok at the moment.”

Launch of a Series



Tolhurst’s appearance marks the official launch of Legends Live & Local series, Swinnerton said. Another event was held four months ago with Jane Weidlin of the band The Go-Gos at the Museum of Art History, a sold-out performance.

The main focus of the event is to bring iconic musicians into town and perform with our local musicians, Swinnerton said. This gives bands a “chance to mentor and perform together” as well as provide video footage for the band.

Event Santa Cruz looks for certain qualities when selecting performers for the series. The final decision is left up to the mentor bands. Swinnerton said Lol felt connected to Trestles. “What they loved about Trestles is their high energy, and the dedication they are putting into their craft. They are trying to make it as a band, they’re touring…They thought it was a perfect fit.”

David J, and Lol personally picked Swan, according to Swinnerton. “We are looking for bands who want to make the most of this opportunity,” he said.

Besides practicing the songs in advance, local bands get to meet the icons face-to-face on the day before the show, when they spend several hours rehearsing together.

The two elements to the event are performance and band connection, Swinnerton said. Expect these stars to delve a little deeper into their stories. “The audience will get to know them better,” said Swinnerton. “There’s no questions we can’t ask.”

The event is part of a larger direction for Event Santa Cruz, says Swinnerton. The real focus is, “how can we help our local musicians” and make Santa Cruz a great place for music, he added. “The more we do this, the more we are going to get this scene coming,” he said. Plans call for eight events this year (dates tbd).

Event Santa Cruz produces Midtown Fridays and January New Music. Co-host is Jennifer Otter Bickerdike, author of “Eternal Flame,” an authorized biography of The Bangles.

The event starts at 6pm with a meet and greet, interviews at 7:15 and music at 8:30. It’s at Hwy 17 Studios, 831 Almar Ave. Tickets are limited, general admission, VIP ($45-$75) and can be purchased at eventsantacruz.com.