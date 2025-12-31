THANKS FOR THE WORDS

Thank you for the wonderful article on youth poetry, by Addie Mahmassani. I am deeply moved both by the poetry and the entire project beautifully profiled in the article. It is a great antidote to discouragement in destructive times. And to the youth who might not think their poetry is a big gift to the world, I want to add my voice: It is!

Michael Levy/Santa Cruz

ONLINE COMMENTS

PASSION FOR POETRY

I was on the Watsonville City Personnel Commission for three years before I ran for election as trustee for Cabrillo College. It helped me greatly.

As to poetry, it is just another form of music, which opens the mind to creativity and self-discovery. Thank you, Faris Sabbah, for realizing this and making it policy for our county public schools.

Steve Trujillo | Goodtimes.sc

BIG AG WELFARE QUEENS

I see Jimmy Panetta wasted no time in working to correct the faux pax of the Trump administration in omitting the wine industry from the Big Ag $12 billion Tariff Relief Act. He cosponsored a new act to provide welfare funding for the cute people in the wine industry. So the rest of us slobs get to pay for the price increases caused by the tariffs as well as the billions given to the biggest welfare queens in the country: Big Ag. It’s time for Jimmy, who is in the hip pocket of Big Ag, to get primaried by someone truly progressive. How about a firebrand Latina from Watsontown, for instance?

Pat Gill/Goodtimes.sc

12 BITES OF CHRISTMAS

The food at Fusion Fare is some of the better Chinese food in our area!

Mad Yolks #2 is a welcome addition to the food zone of lower 41st Avenue. (Hello, Zameen!!)

The Salty Otter gets no love from me due to severely inconsistent open hours. (It is super tough to run a food biz that way…)

About Mane K&C—curious that they do not give menu info on their website. I’m not really willing to brave the parking/construction/raving transients downtown without that pertinent info—just me…

Dee/Goodtimes.sc

For the Record

In the Dec. 17 issue of Good Times, Alicia Gibson should have been identified as Charles Pasternak’s co-director in Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s production of A Christmas Carol.

In the Dec. 3 issue, credits were inadvertently omitted for photographer Crystal Birns on two striking images of the Holiday Parade (page 1 and page 18). Our apologies to Birns and the Downtown Association of Santa Cruz.