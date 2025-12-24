Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

One of my favorite places in the world is a Tokyo neighborhood called Golden Gai which features some 250 specialty bars that seat 4 to 10 people, each with a surprising theme and a wealth of knowledge.

There are bars celebrating the music of the Who, Broadway, the Ramones, the exploits of Evel Knievel and my favorite, one devoted to the harmonica player Little Walter, to name a few. They are nicknamed “hovel bars” because they aren’t fancy, but for a lover of the topic, they are like going to college.

One of my friends described them as being an inch wide and a mile deep.

The owners serve drinks and play vinyl records and serve up the history of the artists they revere.

I was blown away in this Little Walter bar, a musician I bet 99 percent of readers don’t know anything about. (Here’s an aside you haven’t read anywhere else: when Carlos Santana stayed in hotels back in the day, he booked under Little Walter’s birth name, Walter Jacobs. The first time I interviewed him, he said I was the only reporter who knew that name, and he told me his playing style is influenced by harmonica players like Walter and Sonny Boy Williamson.)

So, here I was surrounded by photos of Walter and classic albums, some long unavailable anywhere else. I managed to have a deep conversation with the bartender, even though he spoke no English and I no Japanese.

But I pulled my harpoon out of my dirty red bandana…ha…and we jammed. It was one of the best moments of my life.

I bring this up because at least one local business has adopted the Japanese way, sharing a little-known expertise with customers.

Peter Drobac, who owns the restaurant Makai, on the Wharf (the one with the rotating bar), is an expert on rum who travels the world sampling it and has gathered 650 brands for you to choose from.

He gave us a two-plus-hour tasting and it was a college course on rum, something I knew so little about. You can read all about this rum baron in Joan Hammel’s cover story, one perfect for the holidays and your eggnog of choice.

His place will change everything you thought you knew about the libation. And maybe that’s a ticket for other businesses. Bring out something we can learn in your shop and make it a center for the topic. It can bring in tourists from all over the world.

We’ve got another place where that’s happening: cannabis dispensaries that want customers to smoke in their lounges and get educated. That’s in our news section. Should the county let it happen?

Lots more in this issue to get you ready for the holidays.

Enjoy.

PHOTO CONTEST

CRUNCHING THE SUN This shot was taken at Santa Cruz Harbor on 12/18. It was shot with an iPhone 14, then captured with a screenshot. Photograph by David Gorman, of Marina.

GOOD IDEA

Downtown Watsonville has been named one of California’s 10 newest state-designated Cultural Districts. The designation recognizes communities with distinctive arts and cultural identities and supports the growth of local creative economies.

Watsonville is one of 10 new districts selected this year, bringing the total number of Cultural Districts in California to 24. Communities are chosen through a competitive, equity-focused process that evaluates community partnerships, local history, and the strength of arts and cultural programming.

The Cultural District designation will provide Watsonville with $10,000 over two years, official state certification, technical assistance, and access to statewide marketing and promotional resources.

GOOD WORK

Looking for a place to help out on Christmas? The Veterans Hall is holding its annual Christmas dinner 11:30am–2pm Dec. 25. They need volunteers to help feed the people who need it. There will be music and very good vibes. It’s free to attend. If you want to help out or donate, contact tw*********@***oo.com. There will be traditional food and vegetarian options. This holiday dinner has gone on for more than 36 years. They would also appreciate donations of cold-weather gear, coats and blankets. The Veterans Memorial Building is at 846 Front St. in Santa Cruz.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘Silence in the face of authoritarianism is complicity.’ —Rob Reiner