Catching Fire

Downtown’s sizzle, Santa Cruz’s pizza prowess,

By John Koenig
Chicken wings from Evil Wings served on blue-and-white checkered paper with carrot sticks, celery and a cup of dipping sauce.
WE HAVE LIFTOFF  All of Evil Wings’ signature wings—as with the rest of the menu—are made with homemade sauces, and range from mango habanero to lemon pepper. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Beastie Boy Mike D and 5D (including his kids Skyler and Davis Diamond) rocked the resin out of The Catalyst on Friday, which should not register as much of a newsflash.

What was more surprising: Pacific Avenue was as lit as the concert floor.

Bacon-wrapped hot dogs sizzled meat tube perfume into the air. Throngs of Banana Slugs slid in big groups along the sidewalk. Motiv’s line must’ve stretched 75+ deep.

And perhaps the most welcome sight: family-run Evil Wings food truck was glowing there on the corner next to The Catalyst, the exceedingly rare Surf City spot that stays open as late as 4am.

When I did my survey of Santa Cruz late night spots, EW might’ve been my favorite discovery, thanks to the hottest wings I can remember trying—eat four Diablo wings in 2 minutes and win six free—but all sorts of other offerings too, including overloaded crepes, saucy burgers, crispy fried chicken sandwiches, and the upbeat vibe of the chef Gerardo Rojo too.

Suddenly downtown Santa Cruz is feeling as spicy as it has since COVID. evilwingstacotruck.com

SLICE OF REALITY

Only In Your State, an American travel-and-discovery platform, ranks the nation’s top 10 pizza cities outside New York and Chicago as: 1) New Haven, Connecticut; 2) Providence, Rhode Island; 3) Old Forge, Pennsylvania; 4) Miami, Florida; 5) Detroit, Michigan; 6) Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 7) St. Louis, Missouri; 8) Phoenix, Arizona; 9) Portland, Oregon; and 10) San Francisco, California. Which moves me to, with the power invested in me by Good Times readers, to hereby nominate Santa Cruz consideration, if we want to give the list a lil more substance. Think about it: Bookie’s, Pogonip, Pizza Series, Upper Crust, The Slice Project, Pizza My Heart, Buzzo, Woodstock’s—I can go on—all in a region with a tiny portion of the population of those other places, which has me thinking Greater Santa Cruz is the greatest-pizza-per-capita city on the continent.

TUNE UP

That new pizza campaign represents one of the many topics two gastronomic gumshoes, myself and Grace St. Clair, chew into as part of the latest “Edible on the Air” on KSQD, which airs live 5pm on the last Friday of the month, but is also available as a podcast at ksqd.org. Also in the latest episode: Why Monterey Bay craft beer can claim a best-per-capita crown to go with its pizza power; the levitating discoveries St. Clair made at Bonny Doon Art & Wine; Clearview Orchards harvest parties; and the ongoing vegan revolution happening right under our proverbial noses.

VEG OUT

BTW: Revolution is not an overstatement. Local vegans are having a moment, and here’s hoping it continues. Last weekend the “Until All See” documentary series screened The Game Changers, which tracks Ultimate Fighter winner James Wilks as he wrestles “the protein myth” into submission. All October, the city of Monterey does its own version of Santa Cruz’s Vegan Chef Challenge. And noon-2pm Oct. 24, Santa Cruz’s Vegan Mac Down unloads a plant-based mac-and-cheese competition and vendor market—featuring folks like Eat for the Earth, Little Hill Sanctuary, Hole Foods Vegan Donuts, Sweet Bean Bakery, and Santa Cruz Vegans—on Portuguese Hall, tinyurl.com/SCMacDown. A bonus bit of context: Environment journalist hero Bill McKibben recently reported cattle use about 60% of the entire planet’s ag land but provide just 2% of its calories, at the same time costs keep rising for consumers and producers.

So added motivation to gallop meat-free.

TRICKY TREATS

San Francisco International Airport is partnering with local startup Replate to redirect surplus food from its 114 concession businesses to community organizations, nice work y’all…First annual Santa Cruz PorchFest is jams out Saturday. Oct. 3, santacruz.org/upcoming-event/downtown-santa-cruz-porch-festWorld Central Kitchen keeps keeping people fed in ravaged areas like Nepal and Palestine, wck.org

Brach’s Ode to Candy Corn eau de parfum ($22) “smells just like the taste of candy corn,” according to its creators, and this is somehow both inspiring and depressing…While we’re here, Hidden Valley Ranch is introducing Halloween-themed “Spooky Ranch” that’s dyed black…Jeff Carlin: “Fun-sized Snickers? Who’s this fun for?”

1 COMMENT

  1. That’s My Jam pizza offered by Sleight of Hand @ The Cruz Room is well worth an honorable mention.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - No

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
John Koenig
Previous article
Wrap Star
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service Ethics and Corrections Policy

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Alt text: Santa Cruz Porchfest organizer Darrow Feldstein plays an acoustic guitar on a porch beside flowering roses.

Rock the Porch

Four women connected by a winding pink thread in a mixed-media artwork by Houyee Chow-Jiménez.

The Art of Carrying On

Dee Hooker sits at an easel, painting a figure on a dark canvas in a home studio beneath a wooden staircase.

A Three-Week Vision Quest