You can now drop your offspring at a new infant-only restaurant and take the morning, or afternoon off. You deserve it.

The debut of Yeah Baby Buffet is happening today—April 1—at 9am, with free admission for the first 13 toddlers deposited at 1313 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz.

The $100 cover charge for each ankle biter (after the first 13) is all-inclusive for tax, tip and unlimited stuffed baked potatoes, gluten-free sourdough, vegetarian pizza, protein salads, French fries, spaghetti, orange juice and of course, cake.

Some brief caveats: Each child must be under 5 and wearing a life preserver; all parents must sign a lengthy waiver; all children entrusted with Yeah Baby’s proprietary nanny robots must be potty-trained.

For sibling discount bundles and more, email so****************@********ls.com.

SPINNING DOUGH

No joke: Fawn Pizza & Vinyl Bar has introduced a dynamic new combination in Aptos (783 Rio Del Mar Blvd., #45, second floor). The headline: handmade pizzas like the Meatallica, Disco Deluxe, Green Day and Def Peppered, plus salads like the Green Diva, craft draft beer and a few local wines by the bottle and glass. Guests can also anticipate vintage art to match the record collection honored in the restaurant name, plus DJs spinning hard-to-find records on Fridays and Saturdays. “From acid jazz to trip-hop, dub to soul,” the Fawn announces on its website, “we’ve got the beats to complement your meal.” Hours are 4-8pm Wednesday-Sunday, fawnpizza.com.

ON THE RUNWAY

I taxied by Woody’s at the Watsonville Airport (100 Aviation Way, Watsonville) and the build-out of the kitchen is coming along nicely, with the dining room and exterior looking pretty complete. The proven formula that’s earned legion loyal regulars at Woody’s at the Airport at Monterey Regional also remains firmly in place. But Chef-owner Tim Wood adds, while they’ll feature the same menu, sincere service and farm-driven fare, he and his team are going to soak up any input from their new community. “We are going to take a couple of months listening to feedback and understanding who’s worth listening to and who’s not,” he says, with trademark candor. “We’re a chef company that basically likes to feed people and make people happy. Sometimes we fall short and then try harder. A lot of times we hit it out of the park. We want to learn what folks from south Santa Cruz and Watsonville are looking for, and make it a destination to travel to as well.” Optimistic opening: mid April; the more conservative timeline: end of the month, woodysmontereyairport.com.

BITE-SIZED BYTES

Alvarado Street Brewery is launching a “Raft” 5.2% West Coast pilsner in collaboration with Monterey Bay Aquarium, and that comes as MBA is reinvigorating ways to eat the best—and most sustainable—fish: Seafood Watch is now giving diners an easy way to spot ultra-sustainable seafood dishes on menus from taco trucks to Michelin-starred restaurants, with a menu symbol signaling that every ingredient in the dish meets the standard.

Some 80 partners across 40 cities and 10-plus countries have signed on—including a strong showing in Monterey—now we need more Santa Cruz participants, seafoodwatch.org…Santa Cruz can make a case for the best MTB culture on the continent, which invites mention that the Sea Otter Classic, aka the Woodstock of Biking, is barreling this way April 16-19, seaotterclassic.com…

There are now onions crossbred to provoke zero tears when cut, with happy names to match, including Smile Balls, Sunions, Sweetie Tearless, Happy Chop and Smileys…California Wine Institute is celebrating the 15th annual Down to Earth Month with eco-focused events, hands-on workshops and one-of-a-kind winery experiences, wineinstitute.org…Georg Christoph Lichtenberg: “A person reveals his character by nothing so clearly as the joke he resents.”