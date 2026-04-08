Lots on Tap

The Beer Thirty family throws a benefit and anticipates a new spot’s debut

By Mark C. Anderson
polenta roasted vegetable dish with greens at Beer Mule Santa Cruz
AT THE PLATE The Guz Bros. menu at Beer Mule includes a robust polenta-roasted vegetable dish (center) and popular beet-arugula salad (back left).PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Behold perhaps the best deal in Santa Cruz County: Two slices of superior pizza plus a beverage for $10.

So it goes at The Slice Project’s second location at The Hangar (45 Aviation Way, Watsonville).

You don’t have to take my word for it, either. That endorsement comes courtesy of Chef Tim Wood, who’s busy assembling Woody’s at the Watsonville Airport (100 Aviation Way, Watsonville), just down the street, for its opening by the end of this month.

“We are big fans of what’s going on over there at the Hangar,” Wood says. “Some of the best pizza in California, and I’m a New Yorker.”

Another Hangar spot to prioritize: Tacos Al Fuego, where Baja fish tacos and creative-melty-saucy “mulitas” are must-trys.

Plus there’s the food/drink/gym complex’s anchor, Beer Mule, which continues to flow curated craft beers in a social setting enhanced by picnic benches, cornhole and ping pong—and does underrated food like great pulled pork sandwiches and fried pickles from the Guz Bros.

More intrigue emerges within the Beer Mule family: While the Watsonville property plans an anniversary party coming in June, sister spot Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House (2504 S Main St., Soquel) hosts Brews, Bands & Bites noon-7pm Saturday, April 11, with live bands, a local makers market and beers to benefit Skills of Life SOL Café ($25 in advance; $30 day of), beerthirtysantacruz.com.

Meanwhile, another sibling spot Trout Farm Inn (7701 E. Zayante Road, Felton) has been making the most of the unseasonably warm weather with daily saltwater pool parties complemented by cabanas, cocktails and a full American bistro menu loaded with burgers, tacos, wings, steaks and more, thetroutfarm.com.

And on top of all that, co-owner Kym DeWitt mentions the long-awaited sausage house/tap house/bottle shop, Beer Run, could open as soon as May 1, in the former Wienerschnitzel (800 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz).

MEATFREE MOXIE

The Santa Cruz Vegan Chef Challenge is in full swing for the month of April, with a bunch of great restaurants participating—more at veganchefchallenge.org/SantaCruz. At the same time, one of the region’s most treasured veg-centric spots, Dharma’s (4250 Capitola Road, Capitola), just announced it’s been struggling financially—for years—and is weighing next steps.

As its family writes on Facebook, they’re debating whether it’s time to close, or whether someone else might carry it forward.

“We had hoped that we could turn things around quietly, but the math is simple and unforgiving: [T]he cost of ingredients, labor, utilities, and everything it takes to keep a restaurant running has climbed steadily, while business has continued to decrease,” the post reads. “We’ve cut where we can, restructured how we operate, and worked to find every possible efficiency. But the gap remains.”

It’s a heartfelt note, which includes a call to action: “Nothing is decided yet. But we can no longer act as if everything is fine and will simply work itself out. We want you to know this because you are Dharma’s. Every family that made us your Friday night spot, every one who grew up playing with the toy dinosaurs, every college student who discovered us and kept coming back for more, every regular who walks in and doesn’t need a menu—you built this place as much as we did. What we ask of you now is to spread the word. Make dining with us a regular thing again…

We’re writing this from a place of sincerity and deep gratitude. We believe wholeheartedly in what Dharma’s is and what it stands for.” dharmasrestaurant.com

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Mark C. Anderson
Mark C. Anderson
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