FRIDAY 12/26

JAZZ

DEATH AND SAXES Tenor Sax man John Bouwsma plays it smooth and cool as he leads his jazz sextet, made up of himself, Harrison Brand on guitar, Jamie Brudnick on double bass and drummer Ben Sibley on sticks and skins. This may be the perfect Boxing Day festivity, mellow and chill, creating a space and opportunity to recover from the busy, hectic, enforced merriment of the Christmas Holiday. Have a flight of Discretion’s own brews or enjoy something from their selection of non-alcoholic beverages. No one’s going to make you sing along about jingling bells. Jollyness is totally optional. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 5:30pm, Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave. Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

JAM BAND

EDGE OF THE WEST Billing themselves as a “cosmic country jam band,” Edge of the West are made up of experienced touring musicians who have individually played with legends such as Todd Snider, Jefferson Starship, New Riders of the Purple Sage, and even the great Bo Diddley. They’re frequently joined by musician pals with equally impressive pedigrees. Expect a good mix of originals and covers by their 1970s West Coast musical heroes like The Grateful Dead, New Riders and Gram Parsons, as well as some deep cuts that may become new favorites. Of course, as a jam band, there will be surprises, even to the band members. KLJ

INFO: 6pm, El Vaquero Winery, 2901 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville. $10. 607-8118.

SATURDAY 12/27

HOLIDAYS

KWANZAA CELEBRATION Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith), the seven principles that unite everyone during Kwanzaa. These shared values provide the foundation for the seven-day celebration. On the second day of Kwanzaa, Kujichagulia, the MAH welcomes all to celebrate with music, remarks by local dignitaries and, of course, candle lighting. This warm and welcoming event is free to everyone. Those who have been celebrating Kwanzaa for years and those still learning about the cultural holiday can come together to honor and celebrate the African and African-American culture, heritage and shared values that connect the community. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: Noon, The MAH, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz. Free. 429-1964.

SOFT ROCK TRIBUTE

FLEETWOOD MACRAMÉ Though Fleetwood Mac got its start as an impressive part of the late-’60s British blues boom, by the mid-1970s, only rhythm section Mick Fleetwood and John McVie remained from the original lineup. Joined by superb singer-songwriter Christine McVie, eventually came Americans Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, ushering in a SoCal soft-rock sound that shifted millions of units. That blockbuster ’70s lineup released its last album in 2003, but the music endures, as evidenced by the plethora of tribute bands performing their hits. This Bay Area outfit may win the award for cleverest name, one that evokes the era of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest successes. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $29. 705-7113.

METAL

ELDRITH For the past two years, Eldrith has been bringing the slow and heavy back into the Santa Cruz scene. With a mix of clean, funereal vocals and abrasive death growls, Eldrith writes music that ascends the ladders to heaven and drops into the bowels of hell, giving the listener more than just a song, but an entire journey. Just listen to their 11-minute and 40-second track on Spotify, “Fractured,” to get a taste of what the guys bring to the table. Joining them are Rest in Decay and the premier of Alexander Undead, so make sure to get there early. MAT WEIR

INFO: 9pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 423-7117.

ROCK

MIDNIGHT DUMPSTER FIRE Midnight Dumpster Fire wants it known they are not like other bands. Consisting of five locals who have been playing in the Santa Cruz music scene for decades, Midnight Dumpster Fire takes the fury of punk and applies it to rock melodies for an alternative/indie sound that gets the kids moshing and everyone else nodding their heads. For the past two years, they’ve played with a list of bands as mixed as their sound, including Unholy Things, No Ordinary Yokel, and Nuisance in Public. This week they hit The Crepe Place with Chrome Serpent, a sludge metal group, for a night that is guaranteed to shred some faces. MW

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 429-6994.

SUNDAY 12/28

CUMBIA

CHUCK PROPHET AND HIS CUMBIA SHOES Rock veteran Chuck Prophet trades his guitar for cumbia shoes in an intoxicating dive into rhythmic Latin sounds. Flashes of rock ’n’ roll, punk, surf, and soul weave through tracks that inspire dance. Although his repertoire contains over a dozen critically acclaimed solo albums since 1990, earning praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Prophet’s music often goes overlooked. It’s not hard to hear the honest passion in his songwriting. In this newest album, the California native blends cumbia’s rich tradition with his signature storytelling to create something altogether fresh and infectious. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, $25/adv, $30/door, 479-1854.

MONDAY 12/29

ROCK

WHITE ALBUM ENSEMBLE The Beatles broke up in 1969, but their music and legacy endure, as made clear by the popularity of the newly revised and updated Anthology documentary now on Disney+. Covering the Beatles is a rite of passage for budding musicians. Their timeless tunes are part of several generations’ shared cultural lexicon. But getting the tunes right isn’t as easy as it might seem. A coterie of Santa Cruz’s best players came together as The White Album Ensemble with the goal of doing just that. The core six musicians add auxiliary players as needed to take on the more complex arrangements. Performance on Dec. 30 as well. BK

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $35. 423-8209.

TUESDAY 12/30

PSYCHEDELIC

MONOPHONICS With powerhouse vocals and commanding keys, Kelly Finnigan leads Monophonics through a cosmic blend of psychedelic soul and heavy grooves. Austin Bohlman on drums, Max Ramey on bass, and Aquilles Magaña on guitar hold down a tight rhythm section while Ryan Scott’s trumpet and Jason Cressey’s trombone elevate performances with old school soul textures. Since 2012, Monophonics has been perfecting their fusion of late ’60s and early ’70s R&B and contemporary psychedelic rock. Energetic live shows captivate audiences across continents, in venues from London to Istanbul. With their 2022 album, Sage Motel, on Colemine Records, earning praise from NPR and BBC, Monophonics continues delivering timeless, soulful performances. SN

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, $30/adv, $35/door, 479-1854.