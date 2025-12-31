FRIDAY

MOONALICE

Formed in 2007 by former members of the Flying Other Brothers, Moonalice combines psychedelic soul and Americana. The large (ten-piece) ensemble features luminaries from the musical scene, including Lester Chambers (Chambers Brothers) and son Dylan, Pete Sears (Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna), John Molo (Bruce Hornsby and the Range) and others, led by musician and venture capitalist Roger McNamee. The group has released five albums to date; 2023’s Light Side of the Moonalice: An Acoustic Adventure is their latest. The group’s ethos is summed up in their best-known tune, “It’s 4:20 Somewhere.” BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $22. 704-7113.

THE BRIDGE

Flynn Creek Circus features contortionists, trapeze artists, jugglers, acrobats and of course a clown or two. The circus has evolved, but it’s still the greatest show on earth for children of all ages now with more fantasy, fairytale and myth informing a plot that creates a throughline as each amazing act inspires and amazes audiences with just what incredible creatures human beings really are. In Flynn Creek Circus’ latest offering, The Bridge, the Troll’s goat and his stubborn shadow serve as narrators on the journey through a story inspired by Nordic legend. And note, there are special shows that are not for children of all ages, but rather those over 21. Goes through Sunday. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, Capitola Mall, 1855 41st Ave, Capitola. $23-$190. 476-9616.

NOISE POLLUTION

Australia’s AC/DC would have to be on any Mount Rushmore of great and iconic hard rock bands, and for over a decade now Noise Pollution have helped fans celebrate the beloved Aussie rockers, playing the songs of the Young brothers, Angus and Malcolm, and beloved vocalists Bon Scott and Brian Johnson. Vocalist Syd (Brian) Ross and lead guitarist Nick (Angus) Torri front the band as they play the hits, fan faves and some deep cuts in chronological order, tracing the careers of these rock ’n’ roll giants. KLJ

INFO: 9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 479-1854.

AMERICANA

JOSH SKELLY

New year, new music. Just in case 2026 is just another chance for the universe to open a maelstrom of hellish new cycles, take this moment to at least start it off right. Josh Skelly’s bluesy Americana rock is the perfect thing to celebrate new beginnings and take one’s mind off the outside world. Even if just for a little bit. Hailing from Sunnyvale, Skelly plays with an old soul that conjures up images of the old days of traveling troubadour musicians, telling stories through song instead of just trying to write formulaic, generic pop disguised as introspective art. Plus it’s a free show at a great brewery—sounds like a no-brainer! MAT WEIR

INFO: 3pm, Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave., Suite A, Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

Richard Tripps performs Saturday at the Crepe Place.

RICHARD TRIPPS

Cozy and nostalgic, Richard Tripps straddles introspection and breezy coastal mysticism to craft indie rock textured with lo-fi warmth. His self-titled debut channels the spirit of The Velvet Underground and Leonard Cohen by way of jangly guitar and ethereal vocals. Part of the charm is his love of analog recording. Whether on four-track tape or recorded in a former Catholic Church, his dreamy psychedelic lyrics explore memory, loss and Saturn’s returns. His follow-up, captured in a Big Sur tent cabin along the river, leans further into analog authenticity. These contemplations on California’s natural landscape feel haunted, but hopeful. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 429-6994.

MARLON ASHER

Marlon Asher slow-cooks traditional roots reggae with contemporary ganja jams to create Rastafarian anthems. Emerging from Trinidad, Asher’s smoky, laid-back delivery celebrates herb culture. His breakout hit, “Ganja Farmer,” blends agricultural pride with Rastafarian spirituality, and although it sparked some controversy, it’s unapologetically conscious of farmers’ struggles. Meditative tracks drift into conscious reflections carried by Asher’s weathered crooning. Incorporating modern dancehall and classic reggae basslines, his catalog documents everyday struggles while maintaining reggae’s spirit of gratitude and peace. SN

INFO: 9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way. $25/adv., $30/door. 479-1854.

SHADOWS OF GAZA

Across the ocean and on a different continent, people living in Palestine face genocide. Stories about Gaza are on the news every day, but it is hard to imagine the lived experiences of the people who are actually there. This book captures the stories of the people, the hardship, the tragedy, the hopes and the dreams of those whom author and photographer Salem Medhat Alaydi knew and met as they all faced fear, bombings, hunger and displacement. Though the author is still in Palestine, two locals—Unhae Langis and Dr. Rolla Alaydi (a relative of the author)—will read from the book and host a discussion afterwards. Copies of the book will be available to purchase. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 2pm, Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola. Free. 427-7705.

SUMMONING CIRCLE

For some of us, it’s a yearly tradition to watch The Lord of the Rings during the holiday season. There’s something about elves and magic and a time with no running water that really just screams “winter.” For those who are in agreement, this Wednesday’s show at the Crepe Place is the perfect soundtrack. Self-described as “Dungeon folk forged in the Santa Cruz Mountains,” Summoning Circle plays traditional western folk that utilizes a quiver of instruments like guitar, dulcimer and violin to create music that is appropriately as enchanted as their name. Check out their debut recording, Spell Book, Vol. 1, but don’t be surprised if some mischievous fae appears for some trickery. MW

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 429-6994.

NORA BROWN

Brooklyn-born roots musician Nora Brown is all of 19 years old, but she’s already a major sensation. This popular fixture on the festival circuit also gave a TED talk, appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, and is an in-demand instructor. Brown, a multi-instrumentalist whose instrument of choice is the fretless, nylon-stringed banjo, has also released four solo albums plus an EP, 2023’s Lady of the Lake with master old-time fiddler Stephanie Coleman. This run of dates takes place during Brown’s college semester break, and features her in performance with longtime collaborator Coleman as well. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $29-$32. 427-2227.