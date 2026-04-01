Josie Lewis began cooking with her parents during childhood before attending culinary programs in high school that she says truly ignited her passion for food. Quickly evolving into a professional chef in her early 20’s, she started in bakeries, including one that shared a space with Other Brother Beer Co., which is how she met the owners (Evan Lowey, Justin DiMauro and Kevin Brown).

After developing a strong and dynamic professional bond with them, she became the executive chef three years ago. In addition to their original Seaside location, they have a second one in Aptos Village described by Lewis as a warm, open and inviting modern industrial space with both indoor and outdoor seating that gives neighborhood hangout spot vibes.

She defines the menu as casual, slightly upscale American fare with eclectic cultural influence. Small bites include a housemade hummus plate, a cheesy and herby artichoke dip and a tin fish plate. Entrée favorites are a nostalgia-inspired classic grilled cheese/tomato soup combo, a saucy chicken parm sandwich and a roast beef sandwich accompanied by horseradish aioli, pickled red onion and sharp white cheddar cheese. They also have inventive salads, desserts are coming soon and the beer selection is mostly their own, with 10-15 rotating options in a wide variety of styles.

What catalyzed you becoming a chef?

JOSIE LEWIS: I was extremely fortunate to attend Pacific Grove High School because it offered a culinary program that gave me a non-traditional creative outlet that I was seeking. My instructor, Imogen Erickson, was incredibly inspiring to me at the time and is still a role model of mine. I definitely would not be where I am today without her or the program. More schools are now offering similar programs, and I think that’s really welcome and impactful. Cooking is fundamental to life; it’s so important to teach kids these skills, whether or not they apply them professionally.

What inspires the menu at Other Brother?

We intentionally curate fresh high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients and provide food that can be eaten any time as either a snack or meal. We want our menu to be approachable and complementary to our craft beer selection, and have something for everyone with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. And we also have a cute little kids menu that really makes the whole family happy.

10 Parade Street Suite B, Aptos, 831-661-5008; otherbrotherbeer.com