In addition to being a server at Oreno Ramen in Scotts Valley, Suzie Kim is also pursuing a career as a tattoo artist. She says her Korean heritage gave her a passion for Asian food and she felt like Oreno would be a good fit while she leveled up her ink game.

When she interviewed with the owner, Hank Kim, they bonded over a shared cultural experience and same last name, although not related. Suzie describes Oreno’s ambiance as open and modern with hints of Japanese culture, set off with paper lanterns, prominent wood accents and a natural, organic vibe. The small menu primarily features authentic traditional Japanese ramen as well as a few Korean favorites.

Palette awakening starters are a crunchy, refreshing cucumber salad as well as Takoyaki, a traditional ball-shaped Japanese street food snack made of minced and fried octopus. The headlining ramen broths are customizable in terms of flavor, seasoning and spice. Suzie’s favorite is the Tonkotsu with thinly sliced pork, soft-boiled egg and bamboo shoots, and the chicken ramen with sliced breast in rich bone broth also pleases crowds. Other popular picks include the spicy Maje Soba with buckwheat noodles, Donburi rice bowls, and desserts like myriad mochi options and a fried banana with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

How does being a tattoo artist inspire you as a server?

SUZIE KIM: In both professions, serving obviously, but also with tattooing, good customer service that makes people feel warm and welcome is so important. It’s something I love and that comes naturally to me. It’s just how I am, I try to interact with everyone like I’ve known them for a long time. With tattooing, I aspire to specialize in traditional Korean art and bring that sensibility to the restaurant, adding extra flare and artistic aesthetic.

Tell me about your kimchi.

It is a signature offering of ours and comes with almost every dish. It is made using the owner’s family recipe, he makes it constantly and puts love into it. It is pleasantly crunchy, bold, vibrant, mildly spicy and really adds a welcome touch to our dishes. Kimchi is a major part of Korean culinary tradition, and something I’ve always loved and had passion for. I don’t think I could go more than a couple days without it.

5600 Scotts Valley Drive Suite C, Scotts Valley, 831-600-8746; orenoramen.menu11.com