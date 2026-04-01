THURSDAY 4/2

STORYTELLING

FREE 99 SHOW AND TELL The MAH is having another solid cultural experience, where the audience is invited to bring something found in a free pile, and give a 3rd grade Show and Tell story. Curated by Louise Leong, who has a penchant for drawing attention to the things in our lives that reek of nostalgia and exist alongside humor. Leong co-founded Little Giant Collective downtown, creating a community around printmaking. Leong is also the Head of Exhibitions at UC Santa Cruz Institute of Arts and Sciences and brings a scholarly focus to a beloved childhood game. DNA

INFO: 6pm, Solari Art Gallery, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz. Free. 429-1964.

FRIDAY 4/3

EXPERIMENTAL

THE GARDEN. photo: Taylor Bonin

THE GARDEN What started as a side project of twin high schoolers has become a quest to go beyond the confines of punk rock. Wyatt and Fletcher Shears went into this musical experience with the intention to grow and evolve, hence the name, The Garden. At first, their sound was largely punk-influenced with two-piece bass and drums at the core, but they eventually incorporated guitar, synth, and began to lean into their own, DIY, color-outside-the-lines style. With influences that span from E-40 to video game composer Manabu Namiki, they’ve dubbed their genre, “Vada Vada,” an idea that expands beyond all traditional genres and into pure creative expression. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7pm, Quarry Amphitheatre, 1156 High Street, Santa Cruz. $39-$59. 459-4184.

INDIE ROCK

ELISE TROUW Elise Trouw is on her “Diary of Elon Lust Tour,” crushing venues with her sardonically funny, catchy tunes. Trouw broke through the cluttered field of attention economics with her ability to play all the instruments on her songs and loop them into genre-breaking hits. Online, her mashups achieved viral success and caught international attention. A San Diego sensation, Trouw, released four singles back in 2016 that paved the way for her ascent to headlining. “X Marks the Spot” is a blueprint song, showcasing Trouw’s ability to mimic ’90s pop with ’60s cocktail music and meld it all seamlessly. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz. $29-$99. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 4/4

LITERARY

WHEN THE FOREST BREATHES Slow down and breathe. Listen to the trees. Dr. Suzanne Simard, author of Finding Mother Nature, reminds us to listen to nature in her latest book, When the Forest Breathes. Plants have a lot to say when we listen. They can educate on adaptability, resilience, and community. Through collaboration with indigenous groups and reflection on her own life, Dr. Simard reveals the unseen cycles of regeneration and how human intervention can help protect and facilitate these practices. Join her at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn to receive a copy of When the Forest Breathes and learn about these sacred cycles of regeneration. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 2pm, Cowell Ranch Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz. $36. 423-0900.

ROCK

CÉSAR ROSAS For over five decades, Los Lobos has been a leader in Chicano Rock, keeping their roots firmly planted in East Los Angeles while delivering their music to the masses. Now co-founder, singer and guitarist Cesar Rosas is hitting the Central Coast sans Los Lobos for a few dates celebrating his illustrious career. Joining him as his backing band is local favorites Los Survivors, the six-piece Chicano rock and soul act formed during the 2020 pandemic. This is a unique experience to give fans a more intimate show while still keeping the music’s integrity fully intact. It’s a meeting of the minds coming straight from the heart and heading directly to everyone’s dancing shoes. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $46. 479-1854.

SUNDAY 4/5

ROCK

MIDNIGHT NORTH Blending rock, blues, country, western and folk, Midnight North is about as Americana as they get. Since they formed in 2012, Midnight North has delivered sun-soaked harmonies, wandering riffs and uplifting melodies in songs about life on the road, on the stage and in the backyard of the American Dream. In 2023 they released their fifth studio album, Diamonds in the Zodiac, produced by their close friend Amy Helm (daughter of legendary Levon Helm from The Band) and featuring Midnight North’s singer, Grahame Lesh’s dad, Phil Lesh, the late bassist and co-founding member of THE San Francisco legacy rock band, The Grateful Dead. MW

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $25. 704-7113.

REGGAE

RIZE THE PEOPLE The epic reggae powerhouse, Nattali Rize, presents Rize the People, a celebration of music, community, and freedom. Nattali Rize will get the crowd dancing and grooving to heavy beats and conscious lyrics that ignite a passion for collective liberation. With her magical vocals and kinetic rhythms, Nattali Rize inspires audiences of all ages and calls for solidarity and light. This joyful outdoor staging will offer market booths featuring local crafts, delicious food and drinks, and selectas. In collaboration with the community-focused Woodhouse Brewery, Rize the People will feature multiple indoor and outdoor stages where people can dance, groove, and connect physically and consciously. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 3pm, Woodhouse Blending and Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz, $45, 313-9461.

Legendary folk-rock guitarist Richard Thompson brings decades of masterful songwriting and virtuosic playing to the stage, delivering an unforgettable live performance rooted in British folk and rock tradition. PHOTO: Vincent Dixon

RICHARD THOMPSON Richard Thompson is a musician’s musician. Coming to public attention as co-founder of Fairport Convention in 1967, he helped bring British folk and rock together. When he launched a solo career in 1971, Thompson showcased his style, skill and versatility on a grander scale. A run of six albums made in collaboration with his then-wife Linda brought Thompson to a wider audience. And his work since then has found him working solo and in fertile collaboration with even more artists. Thompson is at his very best onstage, where his encyclopedic knowledge of music and his expressive fretwork continue to amaze and inspire. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $35. 423-8209.

MONDAY 4/6

FUSION

MARK LETTIERI GROUP With five Grammy awards to his credit, guitarist, producer, composer and educator Mark Lettieri combines multifarious instrumental skill with a passion for transcending genre. His latest release, 2024’s Can I Tell You Something? is an exemplar of that wide-encompassing approach: a purely instrumental recording, it touches on everything from funk to jazz and beyond. Lettieri is also a member of two acclaimed groups, Snarky Puppy (with whom he has made 12 albums) and the Fearless Flyers (on eight albums to date). The Texas-based musician has recorded with a dazzling and eclectic array of artists, including David Crosby, Ledisi, and Ghost-Note. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $21-$42. 427-2227.