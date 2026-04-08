THURSDAY 4/9

JAZZ

LEE RITENOUR Highly regarded in the music community for his skill, style and dazzling versatility, guitarist Lee Ritenour came to prominence as a session player, adding his fluid artistry to recordings by a wide array of artists from The Mamas and the Papas to Aretha Franklin, Pink Floyd, Carole King, Frank Sinatra, and Steely Dan. A 16-time Grammy Award nominee (with one win), Ritenour has a deep solo discography as well, with more than 30 albums to his credit. The taste and creativity of the man known as “Captain Fingers” are legendary. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7 & 9pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $52-$70. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 4/10

AMERICANA

DAVID LUNING Getting his start in the Bay Area, singer-songwriter and California native David Luning debuted on record with 2014’s Just Drop On By. Inspired by greats like John Prine, Luning’s original songs explore the human condition with all of its foibles, frailties and triumphs. His third and latest album, 2024’s independently-released Lessons, continues to mine that rich vein. The introspective, evocative and emotionally resonant quality of his music has led to many placements in film and television. While he often works with a full band, this performance at the Ugly Mug will be a solo date: just a man and his guitar. BK

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Drive, Soquel. $30/adv, $35/door. 477-1341.

SOUL

ABBY JEANNE AND THE SHADOW BAND Steeped in dreams, collective art experiments, and rock n’ roll records, Abby Jeanne creates sonic ties with her listeners. Glossy surf guitar, jukebox melodies, and powerhouse vocals, Abby Jeanne transforms strength and angst into soul and ’60s pop music. Lyrics pack a punch, addressing tragedy and trauma and mending the wounds with love and expression. Heavily influenced by her time working at Hi-Fi Café in her hometown of Milwaukee, exposed to underground music from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, her musical influences are more time machine than catalogue. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $12/adv. $15/door. 429-6994.

SATURDAY 4/11

AMERICANA

PAUL THORN. Photo by Jeff Fasano.

PAUL THORN The acclaimed Southern singer and songwriter was once a boxer with a respectable 14-4 record. But his life would change when he was discovered by record execs (one of whom was Miles Copeland, brother to Police drummer Stewart Copeland) while playing at a local pizzeria. He dropped his first album Hammer & Nail in 1997 on A&M Records, but soon left the label. Since then, Thorn released his music independently on his Perpetual Obscurity label and his blend of blues, country, and rock has been enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. In February, he dropped his 14th studio album, Life is Just a Vapor, which reflects on his eclectic life and extensive career. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $50. 423-8209.

GALA

30TH ANNIVERSARY RED BALL GALA Get ready to be dazzled and amazed as the MAH celebrates its 30th anniversary at this year’s Red Ball Gala. Step into a world of immersive art and fine food. Dance into the sky as DJ Spooky turns the rooftop garden into a dance floor. The MAH has been dedicated to serving the Santa Cruz community by celebrating its culture and history for the last 30 years, so it promises to make this gala the most immersive and stunning gala yet. With specialty crafted cocktails and a curated silent art auction, it is an evening to connect with friends, family, and, of course, Santa Cruz. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 6pm, The MAH, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz. $55. 429-1964.

SUNDAY 4/12

OPERA

JOSHUA STEWART The powerhouse tenor and leader in contemporary opera presents a narrative of beauty and suffering juxtaposed in his musical portrait of A Man Without A Home. Joshua Stewart impresses with his pure and palpable vocality, gracing stages worldwide and performing for world leaders. Joined by award-winning pianist and composer Courtney Bryan, Stewart delivers a personal and moving recital that explores belonging and the evolution of the meaning of home. Delivering a curation of songs inspired by the culture and legacy of the African diaspora alongside words from Mozart, Saint-Georges, and Leoncavallo, Stewart articulates a musical portrait of man singing, listening, seeking, and being fully present. SN

INFO: 2pm, Cabrillo College, Samper Recital Hall, 6500 Lower Perimeter Road, Aptos. $60. 479-6154.

ALT ROCK

ARCANE LULLABY Santa Cruz is rich with the widest array of musical styles. Arcane Lullaby calls themselves a mix of blues, goth, reggae, punk—it’s a long list. What it all sounds like is a perfect blend of ballads, power chords, and indie charm for a cloudy dusk or an early dawn. There’s a sweet, innocent harmony that Kiryn Mack brings to all the tunes. Arcane Lullaby sounds like tributes to the styles of music that are loved by the band’s four members. Jason Greenberg creates the melodies and searing solos. Raymond Mendoza holds the beat down with Tom Petzoldt. DNA

INFO: 3pm, Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave. Ste A, Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

TUESDAY 4/14

ROCK

DRUGDEALER Joni Mitchell once said the craziest people live in California, and the craziest Californians live in Los Angeles, but the craziest live in Laurel Canyon. Which was incredibly true in the 1960s and ’70s. Musicians like Frank Zappa, Neil Young, Jim Morrison, David Crosby, Graham Nash, The Eagles, and Carol King all lived, worked, and partied with each other. The Laurel Canyon sound, which was erroneously named “soft rock” by critics, was a blend of folk, psych, country, blues and rock. While the times might be gone, the music lives on in Angelino musician Drugdealer, whose catalog fits nicely next to any of the musicians named above. MW

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $37. 479-1854.

WEDNESDAY 4/15

FOLKTRONIC

YAIMA Find that entry point into the multiverse with this dynamic duo that flies under the moniker of Yaima. Based in Seattle, multi-instrumentalist Masaru Higasa and vocalist Pepper Proud starts off every song like you’re in for a relaxing spa session. That facade falls away as Proud balances the vocals with lilting and soaring hypnotic chants, raps and singing. Intent is a big part of Yaima and what is being sought is a balancing of masculine and feminine energies through music. While at the same time building a bridge between nature and humans. Engage and then immerse yourselves in the journey of a lifetime, all within the safe zone of the Felton Music Hall. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton, $24. 704-7113.