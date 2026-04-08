Pro-Rail

As the Iranian war continues and oil is held hostage with the closure of the Strait, as gas prices creep ever higher, our RTC and certain elements in our County continue to berate the possibility of rail. I find this unconscionable.

All of us are hurt by the increase in crude oil prices. Gas and diesel have already risen 40% in just a few weeks. The cost of propane has always increased along with gas and diesel. Food and beverages will increase in price as the cost of delivery increases. This will eventually affect the cost to charge an EV as the costs roil production and maintenance. Those on the lower income tier may find it harder and harder to fill their tanks to get to work or school, eventually costing us in intangible ways.

Currently the only method of delivery into our County is by a paved road. Rail, a very cost effective method of transportation is unavailable; and if the RTC and the anti-rail elements have their way, it never will be.

Freight and passenger rail could and should be a reality that Santa Cruz County moves toward as a viable alternative to less asphalt and traffic congestion.

Vicki Miller | Santa Cruz

ONLINE COMMENTS

WHY GROW ORGANIC?

Organic farming is a bit more work, but helps preserve soil biodiversity and top soil, puts less toxins into the environment, and also does not use Genetically Modified Organisms. As the article states, certification is costly and takes a long time and bad actors find work-arounds.

At the end of the day, we vote with our dollar, so it is important to support our small, local, and organic farmers. We are very lucky to have so many organic farmers here. Much of the world and country has few options and certainly not the beautiful spectrum of seasonal produce we have access to through the year. Also, there should not be harmful pesticides sprayed anywhere near children trying to get an education. They deserve a fair chance at life and nothing takes precedence over that.

Andrew Kramer | Goodtimes.sc

LOCAL SPHERE MAKER

What an incredible read! The Sphere in Las Vegas is a game-changer for the art scene. I love how it merges technology and creativity so innovatively! What are your thoughts on how these immersive experiences might evolve in the future? spacewavesgame.io

Martin Richmond | Goodtimes.sc

FLATTERING COMMENTS

Allow me to make three comments, please

Hysterical April Fool’s joke of an idea re: the baby buffet !!

MBA has lost some cred with me due to the substandard offerings from the SSA corporate food purveyor – diner be forewarned !!

Other Brother’s flagship spot in Seaside serves up good beers and very good food to go along…can’t wait to try out their newest place.

Dee | Goodtimes.sc

SALUTE TO THE NICKLEODEON

I’d like to add my gratitude for the Nick and acknowledge the richness Bill Raney gave our community. That small welcoming space with its different-sized screens, offering us an amazing variety of both independent and currently popular films, was food for the mind, emotions, heart and soul. For me, it was a sanctuary of Art and entertainment that I could depend on. After teaching an evening class, I could go catch a late show, ask for the sound to be adjusted or switch theaters because the film I chose wasn’t right for me. That unique, homey place was an important part of my growth and sanity.

Nanda Wilson | Goodtimes.sc