There’s a big pink wave expected to roll into West Cliff next week, and 6,000 Santa Cruz women and their families are planning to catch it. Well, not exactly, but that’s how it will look when the She Is Beautiful 5K &10K runners step off on Saturday, May 9 as the race and its many pink-attired participants run down Bay Avenue and along West Cliff Drive.

The 16th annual race celebrates women and families and benefits Walnut Avenue Women and Family Center, with runners of all abilities participating.

“It’s unique because it’s 90-percent women and girls, which brings an all-inclusive vibe,” said race director Melissa McConville. “It’s all abilities from walkers to participants racing for prize money.”

She.Is.Beautiful is more than your average 5- or 10k. The start line begins with massage therapist Jenny Shatzel on a scissor lift, and there will be “little bits of fun along the way,” such as a local women-owned sunscreen company, glitter glam and a cheer station. Three different brand activations will mark the course, including archways by presenting partner Dignity Health, an REI archway (passing out treats), and Hoka at the last half-mile station.

“The energy is amazing,” McConville added.

Nordic Naturals hosts a DJ at the finish line. “We are so excited to have them immersed in this event,” she added. The race starts on Bay Avenue, making a “keyhole loop” before returning to the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse for the finish line.

The post-race festival features more than 30 vendors, freebies and photo ops: Penny Ice Creamery, Goodles Mac & Cheese, and prize money for top female finishers in 5k and 10K divisions. “We pride ourselves on being a reasonably-priced event,” McConville said. “We put a lot of energy into making every part of our event extra intentional and thoughtful in every aspect of the event.”

She Is Beautiful started in 2011 with about 500 people on a mission “to get people moving forward physically, emotionally and spiritually… It’s a space to practice strength, goal setting and perseverance,” according to its website. Organizers soon added a second race in Santa Barbara on Sept. 12. She is Beautiful was founded and is directed by sisters McConville and Sara Marie Tanza, a pelvic floor physical therapist at Pelvic Potential.

The race has donated over $200,000 to the Walnut Avenue Center since its inception.

There are three bib pickups scheduled; May 6, 4:30-7 and Friday May 7, 11:30-6 pm. at the Capitola Mall (former Sears building) and one at Sunnyvale REI.

Registration to SIB is now open and includes access to the post-race festival, a cute race T-shirt or tank top, and free race photos. The custom SIB goodie bag includes free goodies redeemable with the race bib at downtown businesses, including Penney Ice Creamery, Verve, Pacific Cookie Company and Martinelli’s Company Store, 345 Harvest Drive in Watsonville. “Kind of like an adult trick-or-treating experience,” McConville said.

Registration fee $59 includes all processing fees at runsheisbeautiful.com