Daniel Noh has worked at Super Noodle in Capitola since it opened in July 2025. He was passing by and saw a help wanted sign, called, and then clicked with owner/chef Kakvey Torng. Born in Watsonville, Noh is also a videographer for special events and has found a passion for restaurant work, too, finding purpose in providing good food and making people happy.

He describes Super Noodle’s design as clean, open and simple, with elements of minimalism set against mirrored walls. And when it comes to the food, he says he truly enjoys serving and eating it, defining the menu as mostly Vietnamese but with other Asian food favorites as well.

The best-selling signature pho is the traditional beef with usual accompaniments and the white meat chicken pho is also a crowd favorite. The not-too-thick orange curry is another go-to, and they also have pad Thai, chow mein and teriyaki proteins. Appetizers include fresh spring rolls with peanut dipping sauce, potstickers and chicken egg rolls. Beer, wine and boba teas like honeydew and coconut highlight the beverage offerings.

What do you enjoy about being a server?

DANIEL NOH: I like it here because the boss is very kind and supportive and is always positively encouraging me to do a better job every day. And the customers are great too, we get many returning guests and often get really good feedback on our food and service. My favorite thing is probably that that all the food is always eaten, I’ve never had one send-back and the plates are always clean when I take them away. It’s very gratifying because I know we are serving really good food.

Tell me more about your pho.

I never had pho before working here, but the first time I tried it, I fell in love. I eat it pretty much every shift, and I know sometimes restaurant workers get tired of the food they serve, but that hasn’t happened yet for me. I still love pho just as much as the first day I tried it. The guests mostly rave about the broth, they really enjoy it and say it’s the best in town. And the broth really is the foundation, so this is important. Our owner/chef is constantly tasting it to make sure it is perfect.

1200 41st Avenue Suite C, Capitola, 831-854-2039