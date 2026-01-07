.Feel Better Simply

By Elizabeth Borelli
PEACE OF THE BUDDHA Follow these steps and you will feel so much better in 2026.

It’s January and the wellness marketing blast is on. We’re promised a better body, healthier gut, smoother skin, and sharper mind, usually in exchange for a credit card number, a wearable device, or a supplement with a name that sounds like a tech startup. But what if 2026 isn’t about doing more for our health? What if it’s about doing a few things better and more consistently?

Here are nine surprisingly simple ways to improve your health in 2026, starting tomorrow morning.

1. More water, temperature-controlled 

Yes, hydration matters, but temperature does too. A glass of cold water first thing in the morning can shock an already sluggish digestive system. Room temperature or slightly warm water is easier on the gut, supports digestion, and helps your body wake up without triggering stress.

Bonus: add a pinch of sea salt or a squeeze of lemon if it helps you to drink more, but plain water works just fine.

2. Take in early morning light (or darkness)

Before coffee. Before email. Before doomscrolling. Put on your shoes and go (and if you’re in Capitola Village before 7 am, be sure to say hello!) 

Morning light, real, outdoor light, signals your brain to stop producing melatonin and start your circadian rhythm for the day. Just 5–10 minutes outside (even on cloudy Santa Cruz mornings) can improve sleep, mood, hormone balance and energy later that night.

No sunglasses. No window glass. Just you and the sky.

3. Protein first

Skipping breakfast or surviving on toast and oat milk lattes might feel light, but it often sets us up for energy crashes and sugar cravings by mid-afternoon.

Adding protein like eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu scramble, or leftover lentils early in the day stabilizes blood sugar and supports muscle, metabolism and mood. Especially important for women in midlife.

4. Walk after eating

A 5–10 minute walk after meals can significantly improve blood sugar regulation, digestion and energy. It’s one of the most underrated longevity habits, and it’s free.

Think of it as closing the metabolic loop. Eat. Walk. Repeat.

Bonus points if you leave your phone behind and let your nervous system truly unwind.

5. Extend the exhale

If you want to calm your nervous system quickly, focus on the exhale. Longer exhales activate the parasympathetic “rest and digest” response, lowering stress hormones and heart rate.

Try this: inhale for four as you let the breath round your belly, exhale for six while drawing belly back to spine. Repeat for two minutes. That’s it.

You don’t need a meditation cushion, just a respiratory system. 

6. Lift something heavy (even a little)

Muscle is medicine, especially as we age. Strength training improves bone density, balance, insulin sensitivity and cognitive health.

This doesn’t mean CrossFit (unless you love it). It means a daily round of pushups or a hold of plank pose, or 30 minutes of lifting weights 3 times a week.

Strong is the new calm. Yoga Sculpt is the new strength training. Give it a try!

7. Eat at the Same Time Most Days

Our bodies love rhythm. Eating meals at roughly the same times each day supports digestion, hormone regulation and sleep.

Late-night grazing and erratic schedules confuse the system, even if the food itself is “healthy.”

Consistency, not perfection, is the goal.

8. Go to Bed Earlier Than You Think You Need To

Sleep isn’t just about duration, it’s about timing. Ditch the social media scrolling in favor of making the most of the hours before midnight, which are especially restorative for hormone balance and brain health.

If you’re exhausted but wired at night, it’s not a willpower issue. It’s usually light exposure, stress or inconsistent routines.

Dim the lights. Power down earlier. Let sleep do its job.

9. Do One Thing a Day That Feels Good in Your Body

Stretching. Dancing. Walking in the redwoods or by the ocean. Gardening. A slow yoga class. Pleasure isn’t a luxury, it’s a biological signal of safety.

When the body feels safe, healing happens.

No hacks. No hustle. Just a return to the basics, done with intention, and maybe a little Santa Cruz sunshine.

You don’t have to follow each suggestion perfectly to benefit from this. It’s the daily practice I use myself and encourage my clients to try, one step at a time.Elizabeth Borelli is a yoga teacher, Mediterranean Diet and Lifestyle expert and certified coach. Learn more about her classes (including Yoga Sculpt) at ElizabethBorelli.com

Elizabeth Borelli
