Restraint qualifies as a hallmark of quality cocktails and culinary creations, and requires a good amount of experience—and confidence.

Restraint (along with experience and confidence) also represents a key ingredient in the long-awaited debut of Alley Oop, in the former Poet and Patriot slot in Cedar Square, right next to Kuumbwa Jazz.

After three years of gathering resources, braving municipal permit processes, and patient retooling of the now glowing space—complete with soft lighting, performance space, vintage art, a beautiful baby grand piano and polished bar—owner-operator Max Turgliatto (formerly of Mission West “five-star dive bar”) wasn’t about to rush the spot’s premiere.

Or allow me to photograph the interior, because he so wants to preserve the power of the reveal as locals visit for the first time.

That starts happening 5pm Friday, Feb. 20, first come, first served style. Guests can anticipate a full spirits experience, chef-driven share plates and plenty of atmosphere.

“What it is is a real bar for date night,” Turgliatto says. “Something to get dressed up for.”

Hours to start are 5pm-midnight seven days a week. jazzalleylounge.com

SPRING LOADED

S.F. Beer Week* arrives this week, and merits a happy asterisk. Much like its organizing body, the Bay Area Brewers Guild, Beer Week activations range well beyond San Francisco, from Sonoma to Seaside, with a tidal wave of great producers doing special tastings, talks and collaborations Feb. 20-March 1. Among the standouts participating around Surf City: Discretion Brewing, Fruition Brewing, Laughing Monk Brewing & Gastropub and Sante Adairius Rustic Ales. Find maps, event primers and details via bayareabrewers.org.

DOUBLE BARRELED

Speaking of…a pair of worthy Santa Cruz breweries have qualified as finalists in two of USA Today‘s annual 10 Best contest: Woodhouse Brewing & Blending (119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz) has a shot at placing for Best Brewpub thanks to its barrel-aging chops, food program (Guatemalan street hot dogs! Brazilian-style croquettes! Carnitas flatbreads!) and not least its vibrant entertainment, which this week includes a Love Creek live show (Feb. 20), Tokyo Hot Tub groove night (Feb. 21) and reggae-dubstep Outernational DJ night (Feb. 22). And Humble Sea Brewing‘s signature Socks & Sandals brew, arguably its greatest large scale flavor achievement, is a finalist for Best Beer Label. Meanwhile its flagship Westside spot (820 Swift St., Santa Cruz) hosts a Beer Week event tabbed Short & Sweet & Sour Tour 11am Feb. 21 designed, per Humble, for locals to “try some fun beers you don’t see every day,” plus a Her Story female makers tasting celebration 11am Feb. 28. USA Today voting runs until Monday, Feb. 23, 10best.usatoday.com/awards.

SAVORY SNIPS

As I’ve reported here, the California Artisan Cheese Festival presents a whey good time, and now its homespun curdspeople have announced the dates for a special 20th Anniversary installment of the gathering in Sonoma, March 20-22, artisancheesefestival.com…Reminder: The new deadline to register your thoughts on the Trump Administration’s hopes to resume offshore drilling is Feb. 26, santacruz.surfrider.org/news/opposing-offshore-drilling-round-two

The Santa Cruz Warriors host Grateful Dead Night at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday, March 6, against the South Bay Lakers with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Grateful Dead-inspired “Grateful Dubs” bucket hat…Three of every four U.S. restaurant orders were eaten outside of restaurants in 2024, up from around two in 2019, according to National Restaurant Association data…Dave Barry: “There are two kinds of people in this world, and I am one of them.”