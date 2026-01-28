JP

I’ll say Danny McBride. He does a bit where he put off this pretentious energy, like he’s a big ol’ douche guy. I think it’s funny how he messes with people. It’s things that you’d never see in real life. He takes things to the limit for sure, and it makes me laugh because of that.

J.P., 20, Entertainment Event Coordinator

STEPHANIE

Josh Johnson. He’s a host on The Daily Show, and we just saw him. He takes current events and then weaves in stories from his life to show his take on it. Also Irene Tu. She’s a lesbian comic and does a lot of riffs on that.

Stephanie Rogers, 57, Insurance Claims Adjuster

MICHAEL

Zoltan Kaszas, he’s a Hungarian-American comedian. We saw his stand-up and he was really good. Zoltan is more self-deprecating humor and I like that.

Michael Rogers, 57, Senior Director of Operations

CRIS

I’d say Tig Notaro and Maria Bamford, but I don’t do comedy, life is too sad… I’m kidding!

Cris Orr, 54, Registered Nurse

DARREN

Sarah Squirm— one of the cast members on Saturday Night Live right now. She does gross humor. If you put body horror and humor together, that’s her.

Darren Orr, 57, Visual Effects Supervisor

JOLENE

I really like Adam Sandler—my favorite Adam Sandler movies are 50 First Dates and Grown Ups—and Fluffy—he’s a comedian.

Jolene I., 15, Student