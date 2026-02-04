Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

What is your message today about Donald Trump?

His mentality is deteriorating and he’s trying to live out his last few years and go out with a bang. His ego has taken over most of his humanity and he just wants to be remembered. He’s taking more extreme measures and his support is dwindling. If we can keep this pressure going, something will change

Jules, 17, Kirby School

The entirety of our government is completely screwed, corrupt, and he is committing heinous crimes akin to what Hitler did.

Lucy, 17, Scotts Valley High

What the Epstein files say about him, but immigration even more because both sides of my family are immigrants. My Mom’s grandparents came from Asia in the 1970s and they basically had nothing, so I can sympathize with the experience of many other immigrants. Their lives are being threatened.

Sam, 17, Santa Cruz student

The administration is deporting so many good people and ruining families and breaking them apart. My mom was an immigrant before, and I have relatives who are immigrants. It’s just so difficult and it needs to be changed. I’m excited that I just turned 18 so I can vote in the next election.

Olivia, 18, San Lorenzo Valley High

This isn’t the world that we agreed to grow up in. I don’t think the future should be defined by people trapped in the past, especially not the future for the kids who are struggling every day. The mental health crisis is skyrocketing because people are too afraid to admit who we are and let us be who we want to be.

Rowan, 18, Kirby School

I would say that he’s ruining families and America wouldn’t be the same without immigrants. It’s so scary, because my boyfriend’s parents and my best friend’s parents are all immigrants. It’s the worst. And I wish that Trump was not such a messed-up person

Lucy, 17, San Lorenzo Valley High

Street Talk, Extra!

FREYA

“He’s not doing any good for any people.”

Freya, 18, Scotts Valley High

JULIAN

“Be a decent person. Have some humanity.”

Julian, 18, Santa Cruz High School

PATRICK
BENICIO

“He’s a fascist and a lot of what he’s doing is like the nazi regime discriminating against the Jews. He should abolish ICE and a lot of his policies. He’s a horrible president and he should step down.”

Benicio, 15, Santa Cruz High

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
John Koenig
Previous article
Street Talk
toadal fitness, cabrillo college fitness clubs, aptos california
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
A formally dressed couple walks through an ornate interior toward an open doorway during a high-profile political event

A Golden Egg

Laney Correa and Manirose Bobisuthi perform in “Ad Hominem” during 8Tens@8 at Actors Theatre in Santa Cruz

Eight Tens Bring It

Jars of fermented vegetables including sauerkraut, pickles, and colorful cabbage on a rustic table

Good Gut