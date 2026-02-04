What is your message today about Donald Trump?

His mentality is deteriorating and he’s trying to live out his last few years and go out with a bang. His ego has taken over most of his humanity and he just wants to be remembered. He’s taking more extreme measures and his support is dwindling. If we can keep this pressure going, something will change

Jules, 17, Kirby School

The entirety of our government is completely screwed, corrupt, and he is committing heinous crimes akin to what Hitler did.

Lucy, 17, Scotts Valley High

What the Epstein files say about him, but immigration even more because both sides of my family are immigrants. My Mom’s grandparents came from Asia in the 1970s and they basically had nothing, so I can sympathize with the experience of many other immigrants. Their lives are being threatened.

Sam, 17, Santa Cruz student

The administration is deporting so many good people and ruining families and breaking them apart. My mom was an immigrant before, and I have relatives who are immigrants. It’s just so difficult and it needs to be changed. I’m excited that I just turned 18 so I can vote in the next election.

Olivia, 18, San Lorenzo Valley High

This isn’t the world that we agreed to grow up in. I don’t think the future should be defined by people trapped in the past, especially not the future for the kids who are struggling every day. The mental health crisis is skyrocketing because people are too afraid to admit who we are and let us be who we want to be.

Rowan, 18, Kirby School

I would say that he’s ruining families and America wouldn’t be the same without immigrants. It’s so scary, because my boyfriend’s parents and my best friend’s parents are all immigrants. It’s the worst. And I wish that Trump was not such a messed-up person

Lucy, 17, San Lorenzo Valley High

Street Talk, Extra!

FREYA

“He’s not doing any good for any people.”

Freya, 18, Scotts Valley High

JULIAN

“Be a decent person. Have some humanity.”

Julian, 18, Santa Cruz High School

PATRICK

BENICIO

“He’s a fascist and a lot of what he’s doing is like the nazi regime discriminating against the Jews. He should abolish ICE and a lot of his policies. He’s a horrible president and he should step down.”

Benicio, 15, Santa Cruz High