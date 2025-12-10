What are your favorite holiday fun traditions?

ADA

I like to hang out at the mall and go Christmas shopping and I like doing Secret Santa with my friends.

Ada Tanner, 14, Student

ISAAC

I like to go visit family in Canada and slide down snow hills on a toboggan.

Isaac Tanner, 10, Student

GREG

We go to Vancouver every year and visit a Japanese Garden that’s all lit up, and we go to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in the rainforest where all the catwalks and bridges are decked out with lights. It’s pretty cool.

Greg Tanner, 52, Program Director

SAVANNAH

I go camping in Mexico for the holidays. I wish it could be more Christmassy because it’s more like summer, but I really like it—I go every year—and when I get home, I open presents.

Savannah Henry, 16, Student

OSCAR

My mom and I like going for a walk up in the neighborhoods by Capitola Village to see what people put up for decorations. I also watch It’s a Wonderful Life every year with my parents—I love that movie.

Oscar Britton, 14, Student

SILAS

I like going to see all the lights that are lit up at night, and I usually watch White Christmas with my grandparents. I like watching some old movies because of how different they were back then—the filming, I just really like it.

Silas Hollgris, 14, Student