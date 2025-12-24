.Street Talk

By John Koenig
What were your most memorable times outdoors in 2025?

ELIZABETH

My friend took me sailing on his boat out of Moss Landing Harbor for my birthday, and I visited friends in Maine. My friend’s family has a cabin near a lake with forest paths. It was very green and I took quiet walks by myself.

Elizabeth Arzouni, 38, Administrative Operations Manager

JASPER

Swimming in the ocean on a summer day is hard to beat. My girlfriend and I throw on wet suits and swim at Cowells. Then we played beach volleyball on Wednesday nights at Main Beach.

Jasper Panelli, 27, Shaka Body Balms and Lotions

KELSEY

My partner and I went to Redwood National and State Parks. The old-grove trees there are life-changing. A Park volunteer told me they’ve traced a root system back 30,000 years! So the question is, do redwoods ever die, or do they just fall and regrow on a cycle of two to three thousand years?

Kelsey Donnellan, 36, CEO at Little Pineapple Collaborative

XANDER

Backpacking with my friends in Henry Coe State Park. We hiked 12 miles in one day, and I almost got lost from my friends. We lived on oatmeal and dehydrated food mixed with hot water. It was exhilarating and made me appreciate basic stuff—fast food like In-N-Out, and just sitting on the couch.

X’ander Peña, 19, Cabrillo College Business Major

LINDA

I just got back from visiting my daughter and her husband in Thailand. I went to welcome their newborn into the world. It was joyful walking through the different neighborhoods. And of course, going to see the wats, the temples.

Linda Cover, 80, Teaching Artist/Tannery Arts Community

MICHAEL

Experiencing the Blue Wave election victories at election night parties, and I’ve attended every one of the No Kings rallies in the last year. At the last one there were 15,000 people, and I was there. I love Santa Cruz.

Michael A Collins, 67, Author/KSQD Radio Commentator “First Person Singular” Grassroots Activist

John Koenig
