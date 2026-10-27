TRENDING: Things to do in Santa Cruz Street Talk Haunting Santa Cruz The Race is On The Editor’s Desk Things to do in Santa Cruz Week of October 29 By GT Staff October 26, 2026 Share FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please sign me up for the newsletter Yes No FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint GT Staff Previous articleThings to do in Santa Cruz