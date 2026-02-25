Wine Resort

Stay for the view, drink for the spirit

By Josie Cowden
Guests enjoy wine on the patio at Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles.
STAY UP LATE  Allegretto Resort is a winery with rooms to spare. You don’t need to drive home after sipping. PHOTO: Peter Sanpei & Associates

Stepping into the Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles is a breathtaking experience. This world-class resort offers an unparalleled touch of luxury with its exquisite artwork, beautifully appointed rooms, and impressive gardens complete with two labyrinths. The Star Garden Trail was created by hotel proprietor Doug Ayres, which he describes as “a journey through the heavens.” The peaceful trail and its stunning artwork takes one far from life’s everyday fast pace.

But one of the many reasons to stay at this resort is to taste the wines produced by Allegretto. Distinguished Winemaker Don Burns does a stellar job.

Sitting outside on a winter’s day on the patio of the huge Tuscan-inspired courtyard – warm and cozy under a welcome heater – is a superb experience.  Taste from a list including Allegretto’s Willow Creek District 2023 Heart of the Vine Symphonic Red Wine ($55) – an exotic blend of 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Tannat, 8% Merlot, 4% Cab Franc, and 3% Tempranillo. This well-crafted amalgam of five red wines is a perfect harmony of smoky, nutty, earthy, and spicy. The Cheese Board or Cheese and Charcuterie Board are ideal munchies.  And try the estate-grown 2023 Della Vita Cabernet Sauvignon – a brand-new release with bright red cherry, raspberry aromas with a floral hint, and fresh red fruit on the palate.

Don’t miss the exceptional dining opportunity of Allegretto’s Cello Ristorante & Bar. Executive Chef Stanley Carbajal creates splendid cuisine with a Northern Italian flair.  Pair with wine from an extensive domestic and international list.

Stop by reception for food to feed the gentle llamas, alpacas, sheep, and goats residing on the property. They will eat right out of your hand.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, 805-369-2500. Ayershotels.com

Josie Cowden
Josie Cowden
