TRENDING: Best of Santa Cruz 2026 Party Photos Music in the Park: Common Kings Music in the Park: Ice-T with DJ Evil E Save Our Shore Last Call for Over The Hill Gang Best of Santa Cruz 2026 Party Photos By GT Staff August 25, 2026 Share FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer at Hotel Paradox Photography by Alicia Telfer Alayna Nathe – True Source Water Alicia Telfer – Best Portrait Photographer All photos by Alicia Telfer Andrea Versaw – Waves to Woods Skin Care Andrea Versaw & Jessica Sommers Best of Santa Cruz 2026 Bianca & Bobbie, Interior Vision Brittany Caldwell, Wildflower Tattoo Carina Reid & Sandy Jacquard Carina Reid, Fuel Phitness/Toadal Fitness Carolyn Rudolph, Charlie Hong Kong Best of SC Mixer, Hotel Paradox poolside Chaminade Resort & Spa Clara Minor – Minorsan Clean Home Clean Mind Coconut Thai Cuisine Community Music School of Santa Cruz Best of SC Mixer, smiles Danielle Ratliff – GoodTimes Debra Whizin – Ad Director E.L. Designs Fun in the Sun Heidi Rhodes- H&H Fresh Fish Hug it out Best of SC Mixer Hula’s Jessica Sommers – David Lyng RE Justin McLeon – Santa Cruz Spine & Sport K&D Landscaping KBCZ – Mountain Mama KBCZ Ken Foster, Terra Nova Hotel Paradox poolside Kinder Cottage Let’s mingle Loved By Us Monarch Pilates & Physical Therapy Nic Trevino & Michele Veium Pam & Rama, Land of Medicine Buddha Hotel Paradox Pool deck Parish Pub team Parish Pub Photos by Alicia Telfer Pics by Alicia Telfer Rhonda Kaesemeyer & Camille Ellis Sanford’s Martial Arts Santa Cruz Spine & Sport Scarlett & Daniel Wolford, Breezny Associates Solaire @ Paradox Sean Rusev, GoodTimes freelance writer Simcha Preschool Solaire @ Hotel Paradox Sue Lamothe, Lisa Buckley, Debra Whizin & Danielle Ratliff – GT Sales Staff Susan O’Leary, Dante Alighieri Society of SC Terra Nova team Tyler Fox, Sandbar Solar and Kate Kauffman, GoodTimes Vino By The Sea Spread by Soliare Watsonville Film Festival Wildflower Tattoo York Framing Gallery Yulibeth – Clean Home Clean Mind LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please sign me up for the newsletter Yes No FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint GT Staff Previous articleBest of Santa Cruz County 2026: Editor’s Note