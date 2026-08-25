Best of Santa Cruz 2026 Party Photos

By GT Staff
Hotel Paradox - Best of Santa Cruz 2026 Mixer

Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer at Hotel Paradox

Photography by Alicia Telfer

Alayna Nathe - True Source Water
Alayna Nathe – True Source Water
Alicia Telfer - Best Portrait Photographer
Alicia Telfer – Best Portrait Photographer
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
All photos by Alicia Telfer
Andrea Versaw - Waves to Woods Skin Care
Andrea Versaw – Waves to Woods Skin Care
Andrea Versaw & Jessica Sommers
Andrea Versaw & Jessica Sommers
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Best of Santa Cruz 2026
Bianca & Bobbie, Interior Vision
Bianca & Bobbie, Interior Vision
Brittany Caldwell, Wildflower Tattoo
Brittany Caldwell, Wildflower Tattoo
Carina Reid & Sandy Jacquard
Carina Reid & Sandy Jacquard
Carina Reid, Fuel Phitness_Toadal Fitness
Carina Reid, Fuel Phitness/Toadal Fitness
Carolyn Rudolph, Charlie Hong Kong
Carolyn Rudolph, Charlie Hong Kong
Best of Santa Cruz Mixer, Hotel Paradox poolside
Best of SC Mixer, Hotel Paradox poolside
Chaminade Resort & Spa
Chaminade Resort & Spa
Clara Minor - Minorsan
Clara Minor – Minorsan
Clean Home Clean Mind
Clean Home Clean Mind
Coconut Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai Cuisine
Community Music School of Santa Cruz
Community Music School of Santa Cruz
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Best of SC Mixer, smiles
Danielle Ratliff - GoodTimes
Danielle Ratliff – GoodTimes
Debra Whizin - Ad Director
Debra Whizin – Ad Director
E.L. Designs
E.L. Designs
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Fun in the Sun
Heidi Rhodes- H&H Fresh Fish
Heidi Rhodes- H&H Fresh Fish
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Hug it out
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Best of SC Mixer
Hula's
Hula’s
Jessica Sommers - David Lyng Real Estate
Jessica Sommers – David Lyng RE
Justin McLeon - Santa Cruz Spine & Sport
Justin McLeon – Santa Cruz Spine & Sport
K&D Landscaping
K&D Landscaping
KBCZ - Mountain Mama
KBCZ – Mountain Mama
KBCZ
KBCZ
Ken Foster, Terra Nova
Ken Foster, Terra Nova
Hotel Paradox poolside
Hotel Paradox poolside
Kinder Cottage
Kinder Cottage
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Let’s mingle
Loved By Us
Loved By Us
Monarch Pilates & Physical Therapy
Monarch Pilates & Physical Therapy
Nic Trevino & Michele Veium
Nic Trevino & Michele Veium
Pam & Rama, Land of Medicine Buddha
Pam & Rama, Land of Medicine Buddha
Hotel Paradox Pool deck
Hotel Paradox Pool deck
Parish Pub team
Parish Pub team
Parish Pub
Parish Pub
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Photos by Alicia Telfer
Best of Santa Cruz 2026 mixer, Hotel Paradox
Pics by Alicia Telfer
Rhonda Kaesemeyer & Camille Ellis
Rhonda Kaesemeyer & Camille Ellis
Sanford's Martial Arts
Sanford’s Martial Arts
Santa Cruz Spine & Sport
Santa Cruz Spine & Sport
Scarlett & Daniel Wolford, Breezny Associates
Scarlett & Daniel Wolford, Breezny Associates
Solaire @ Paradox
Solaire @ Paradox
Sean Rusev, GoodTimes freelance writer
Sean Rusev, GoodTimes freelance writer
Simcha Preschool
Simcha Preschool
Solaire @ Hotel Paradox
Solaire @ Hotel Paradox
Sue Lamothe, Lisa Buckley, Debra Whizin & Danielle Ratliff - Good Times Sales Staff
Sue Lamothe, Lisa Buckley, Debra Whizin & Danielle Ratliff – GT Sales Staff
Susan O'Leary, Dante Alighieri Society of Santa Cruz
Susan O’Leary, Dante Alighieri Society of SC
Terra Nova team
Terra Nova team
Tyler Fox, Sandbar Solar and Kate Kauffman, GoodTimes
Tyler Fox, Sandbar Solar and Kate Kauffman, GoodTimes
Vino By The Sea
Vino By The Sea
spread by Soliare
Spread by Soliare
Watsonville Film Festival
Watsonville Film Festival
Wildflower Tattoo
Wildflower Tattoo
York Framing Gallery
York Framing Gallery
Yulibeth - Clean Home Clean Mind
Yulibeth – Clean Home Clean Mind
best of santa cruz county 2026

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