Best of Santa Cruz County 2026: Editor’s Note

We asked readers to nominate the best of various things in a host of categories, and thousands of responded, giving us a reference guidebook to everything you need to know about our county of some 300,000 people. I had a ball putting this together and despite years of experience here, I learned a lot about so many places and things I have missed.

Our writers added even more categories finding people, places and things they thought few knew about, and again, I learned about great things from them. (Who knew about fairy circles? Not me, and I’ve hiked all over.)

I think this is an issue you’ll want to save all year round for when you are looking not for the average things around town, but only the best. It will also be invaluable when visitors come to town and you want to show off all the wonders of Santa Cruz County.

Best of Santa Cruz is our love letter to all of it.

So take your time. Explore a little. And let Santa Cruz surprise you — the way it always does.

Brad Kava | Editor