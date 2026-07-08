Best of Santa Cruz County 2026: Shopping

Antique Shop
Caroline’s Non Profit Thrift Shop
Silver
Attilia’s Antiques
Bronze
Tumbleweed Found
Auto Dealer
Santa Cruz Toyota
Silver
North Bay Ford
Bronze
The Argus Company
Auto Dealer | Watsonville
Chevrolet of Watsonville
Silver
Watsonville Ford
Bronze
Don Jose Auto Sales
Auto Dealership
Santa Cruz Toyota
Silver
North Bay Ford
Bronze
Ocean Honda
Blinds & Shades
Advanced Blind and Shade
Silver
Interior Vision Flooring & Design
Bronze
Mc Carty’s Custom Window Coverings
Carpet & Flooring Store
Interior Vision Flooring & Design
Silver
Mission Tile
Bronze
Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet
CBD Products
The Hook Outlet
Silver
Vital Body CBD Cream
Bronze
Jade Nectar
Clothing-Men’s
Berdels
Silver
Cognito Clothing
Bronze
Patrick James
Clothing-Women’s
Pacific Trading Co.
Silver
Cognito Clothing
Bronze
The Daisy Store
Crystals, Rocks, Stones
Mountain Spirit Store
Silver
Moon Kissed
Bronze
Go Ask Alice
Dispensary
Treehouse
Silver
The Hook Outlet
Bronze
KindPeoples
Best Edible Selection
Treehouse
Silver
The Hook Outlet
Bronze
KindPeoples
Erotica Store
Camouflage
Silver
Good Vibrations
Bronze
Frenchy’s Boutique
Eyewear
EyeQ Optometry
Silver
Plaza Lane Optometry
Bronze (tie)
Insight Eyecare Optometry
Site for Sore Eyes
Fabric Store
Harts Fabric
Silver
Beverly’s
Bronze
Santa Cruz Vac & Sew
Fireplace Supplies
Woodstove & Sun
Silver
Outdoor Supply Hardware
Flower Shop
The Flower Shack
Silver
Susi’s Flowers
Bronze
Ace’s Flowers
Furniture & Decor
SC41
Silver
Couch Potato Discount Sofa Warehouse
Bronze
Illuminée
Game Store
Game Santa Cruz
Silver
Sword and Board Games
Bronze
Level Up Video Games
Garden Center
San Lorenzo Garden Center
Silver
Dig Gardens
Bronze
Mountain Feed and Farm Supply
Gift Boutique
botanic + luxe
Silver
Palace Art & Office Supply
Bronze
Zinnia’s Gift Boutique
Guitar Store
The Starving Musician
Silver
Sylvan Music
Bronze
Santa Cruz Guitar Company
Hardware Store
Aptos Ace Hardware
Scarborough Ace Hardware
Silver
Santa Cruz Ace Hardware, Soquel Avenue
Headshop
Pipeline
Silver
Treehouse Dispensary
Bronze
Irie Motivations
Hot Tub & Spa Store
Santa Cruz Fireplace and Hot Tub LLC
Silver
The Spa and Sauna Co.
Jewelry Store
Dell Williams
Silver
Super Silver Downtown
Bronze
Magnolia Fine Gifts & Gallery
Kitchen Store
Toque Blanche
Silver
Another Banger
Bronze (tie)
Home by Zinnia’s
Magnolia Fine Gifts & Gallery
Lighting
Riverside Lighting & Electric
Silver
Om Gallery
Bronze
Illuminée
Lingerie Shop
Camouflage
Silver
Amoureuse
Bronze
Romantic Nights For Two
Locally Made Non-Food Product
Bonny Doon Farm
Silver
Lavender Soap, Deer Haven Herb & Flower Farm
Bronze
Magnolia Fine Gifts & Gallery
Musical Instrument Store
Sylvan Music
Silver
The Starving Musician
Bronze
Jansen Music
New Business
Another Banger
Silver
Tumbleweed Found
Bronze
Sea Glass Orthodontics
Outdoor Furniture Dealer
American Leisure Patio Furniture
Silver
Woodstove & Sun
Bronze
Illuminée
Pre-Owned Auto Dealer
The Argus Company Auto Sales
Silver
Aloha Motors
Bronze
North Bay Ford
Record And Cd Store
Streetlight Records
Silver
Redwood Records
Bronze
Swag
Shoes-Men
Sockshop & Shoe Company
Silver
Beck’s Shoes
Bronze
Old School Shoes Inc.
Shoes-Women
Sockshop & Shoe Company
Silver
Bunny’s Shoes
Bronze
Beck’s Shoes
Thrift Store
Caroline’s Non Profit Thrift Shop
Silver
Grey Bears
Bronze
The Abbot’s Thrift
Tire Store
Lloyd’s Tire & Auto Care, River Street
Silver
Big O Tires
Bronze
Priors Tires
Video Game Store
Level Up Video Games
Silver
Game Santa Cruz
Bronze
Game Vault, Capitola
Vintage Clothing Store
Cognito Clothing
Silver
Crossroads Trading Co.
Moon Zooom