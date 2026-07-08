Best of Santa Cruz County 2026: Shopping

Best of Santa Cruz 2026: Shopping, another banger

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Antique Shop

Caroline’s Non Profit Thrift Shop

Silver

Attilia’s Antiques

Bronze

Tumbleweed Found

Auto Dealer

Santa Cruz Toyota

Silver

North Bay Ford

Bronze

The Argus Company

Auto Dealer | Watsonville

Chevrolet of Watsonville

Silver

Watsonville Ford

Bronze

Don Jose Auto Sales

Auto Dealership

Santa Cruz Toyota

Silver

North Bay Ford

Bronze

Ocean Honda

Blinds & Shades

Advanced Blind and Shade

Silver

Interior Vision Flooring & Design

Bronze

Mc Carty’s Custom Window Coverings

Carpet & Flooring Store

Interior Vision Flooring & Design

Silver

Mission Tile

Bronze

Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet

CBD Products

The Hook Outlet

Silver

Vital Body CBD Cream

Bronze

Jade Nectar

Clothing-Men’s

Berdels

Silver

Cognito Clothing

Bronze

Patrick James

Clothing-Women’s

Pacific Trading Co.

Silver

Cognito Clothing

Bronze

The Daisy Store

Crystals, Rocks, Stones

Mountain Spirit Store

Silver

Moon Kissed

Bronze

Go Ask Alice

Dispensary

Treehouse

Silver

The Hook Outlet

Bronze

KindPeoples

Best Edible Selection

Treehouse

Silver

The Hook Outlet

Bronze

KindPeoples

Erotica Store

Camouflage

Silver

Good Vibrations

Bronze

Frenchy’s Boutique

Eyewear

EyeQ Optometry

Silver

Plaza Lane Optometry

Bronze (tie)

Insight Eyecare Optometry

Site for Sore Eyes

Fabric Store

Harts Fabric

Silver

Beverly’s

Bronze

Santa Cruz Vac & Sew

Fireplace Supplies

Woodstove & Sun

Silver

Outdoor Supply Hardware

Flower Shop

The Flower Shack

Silver

Susi’s Flowers

Bronze

Ace’s Flowers

Furniture & Decor

SC41

Silver

Couch Potato Discount Sofa Warehouse

Bronze

Illuminée

Game Store

Game Santa Cruz

Silver

Sword and Board Games

Bronze

Level Up Video Games

Garden Center

San Lorenzo Garden Center

Silver

Dig Gardens

Bronze

Mountain Feed and Farm Supply

Gift Boutique

botanic + luxe

Silver

Palace Art & Office Supply

Bronze

Zinnia’s Gift Boutique

Guitar Store

The Starving Musician

Silver

Sylvan Music

Bronze

Santa Cruz Guitar Company

Hardware Store

Aptos Ace Hardware

Scarborough Ace Hardware

Silver

Santa Cruz Ace Hardware, Soquel Avenue

Headshop

Pipeline

Silver

Treehouse Dispensary

Bronze

Irie Motivations

Hot Tub & Spa Store

Santa Cruz Fireplace and Hot Tub LLC

Silver

The Spa and Sauna Co.

Jewelry Store

Dell Williams

Silver

Super Silver Downtown

Bronze

Magnolia Fine Gifts & Gallery

Kitchen Store

Toque Blanche

Silver

Another Banger

Bronze (tie)

Home by Zinnia’s

Magnolia Fine Gifts & Gallery

Lighting

Riverside Lighting & Electric

Silver

Om Gallery

Bronze

Illuminée

Lingerie Shop

Camouflage

Silver

Amoureuse

Bronze

Romantic Nights For Two

Locally Made Non-Food Product

Bonny Doon Farm

Silver

Lavender Soap, Deer Haven Herb & Flower Farm

Bronze

Magnolia Fine Gifts & Gallery

Musical Instrument Store

Sylvan Music

Silver

The Starving Musician

Bronze

Jansen Music

New Business

Another Banger

Silver

Tumbleweed Found

Bronze

Sea Glass Orthodontics

Outdoor Furniture Dealer

American Leisure Patio Furniture

Silver

Woodstove & Sun

Bronze

Illuminée

Pre-Owned Auto Dealer

The Argus Company Auto Sales

Silver

Aloha Motors

Bronze

North Bay Ford

Record And Cd Store

Streetlight Records

Silver

Redwood Records

Bronze

Swag

Shoes-Men

Sockshop & Shoe Company

Silver

Beck’s Shoes

Bronze

Old School Shoes Inc.

Shoes-Women

Sockshop & Shoe Company

Silver

Bunny’s Shoes

Bronze

Beck’s Shoes

Thrift Store

Caroline’s Non Profit Thrift Shop

Silver

Grey Bears

Bronze

The Abbot’s Thrift

Tire Store

Lloyd’s Tire & Auto Care, River Street

Silver

Big O Tires

Bronze

Priors Tires

Video Game Store

Level Up Video Games

Silver

Game Santa Cruz

Bronze

Game Vault, Capitola

Vintage Clothing Store

Cognito Clothing

Silver

Crossroads Trading Co.

Moon Zooom

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