Best of Santa Cruz County 2026: Food & Drink

Best of Santa Cruz 2026: Food & Drink, staff of life

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Acai Bowl

Samba Rock Acai Cafe

Silver 

Cafe Brasil

Bronze

Amazon Juices

Bagels

Bagelry, Downtown

Silver

Firefly Coffee House

Bronze

Bagelry, Soquel

Bakery

Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria

Silver

Companion

Bronze

The Buttery

Bar

Hula’s Island Grill

Silver

Brady’s Yacht Club

Bronze

Moe’s Alley

Bar Food

Parish Publick House, Santa Cruz

Silver

Hula’s Island Grill

Bronze

Bruno’s Bar and Grill

Bartender

Nick Gillet, The Hideout

Silver

Vinny Lopez, Hula’s Island Grill

Bronze

Richie Mann, Bruno’s Bar and Grill

Beer Garden

Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House

Silver

Humble Sea Brewing Co.

Bronze

Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

Bread Bakery

Companion Westside

Silver

Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria

Bronze

Manresa Bread

Brewery

Humble Sea Brewing Co.

Silver

Discretion Brewing

Bronze

Sante Adarius Rustic Ales

Butcher Counter

Shopper’s Corner

Silver

Corralitos Market & Sausage Co

Bronze 

Point Butcher Shop

Caterer

Busy Bees Cafe & Catering

Silver

Aptos St. Barbeque

Bronze

Tacos831

Cheese Selection

Cheese Shop 831

Silver

Shopper’s Corner

Bronze 

Staff of Life, Santa Cruz

Chocolatier 

Donnelly Chocolates

Silver

Ashby Confections

Bronze

Chocolat

Coffee House

11th Hour Coffee

Silver

The Ugly Mug

Bronze 

Verve Coffee Roasters

Cookies

Pacific Cookie Company

Silver

Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria

Bronze

Buttery Bakery

Desserts Restaurant

VIM

Silver

Chocolat

Bronze

Bittersweet Bistro

Desserts Bakery

The Buttery Bakery

Silver

Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria

Bronze

The Farm Bakery, Cafe & Gift Shop

Desserts Retail 

Staff of Life, Santa Cruz

Silver

New Leaf Community Markets, Capitola

Donuts

Dunlaps Donuts

Silver

Ferrell’s Donuts, Westside

Bronze 

Ferrell’s Donut House, Santa Cruz

Fancy Cocktails

Venus Spirits

Silver

Front & Cooper

Bronze (tie)

Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery

VIM

Farmers Market

Aptos Farmers Market

Silver

The Live Oak Market

Bronze

Farmer’s Market Downtown Santa Cruz

Frozen Yogurt

Top A Lot

Silver

Cruz Creamery

Grocery Store

Shopper’s Corner

Silver

Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue

Bronze

New Leaf Community Markets

Natural Grocery Store

Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue

Silver

Wild Roots Market, Felton

Bronze

New Leaf Community Market, Capitola

Happy Hour

Hula’s Island Grill

Silver

Café Cruz

Bronze

Johnny’s Harborside

Ice Cream

Marianne’s Ice Cream, Ocean St

Silver

The Penny Ice Creamery, Downtown

Bronze

Marianne’s Ice Cream, Aptos

International Market

AJ’s Market

Silver

Shopper’s Corner

Bronze 

Bottego del Lago

Juice Bar | Smoothies

Cafe Brasil

Silver 

Samba Rock Acai Cafe

Bronze

Amazon Juices

Locally-Made Food Product

Olallieberry Pie, Gizdich Ranch

Silver

Fruit Tart, The Farm Bakery Cafe & Gifts

Bronze 

Apple Pie, Gizdich Ranch

Margaritas 

El Palomar

Silver

Tortilla Flats

Bronze

Manuel’s

Seafood 

H&H Fresh Fish

Silver

Stagnaro Bros. Seafood Inc.

Bronze

Shopper’s Corner

Produce

Farmer’s Market Downtown Santa Cruz

Silver

Aptos Farmers Market

Bronze

Shopper’s Corner

Pub

Parish Publick House, Aptos

Silver

Parish Publick House, Santa Cruz

Bronze

Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

Restaurant Wine List

Bad Animal

Silver

La Posta

Bronze

VIM

Wine Bar

Bad Animal

Silver

Vino by the Sea

Bronze

Apero Club

Retail Wine Selection

Shopper’s Corner

Silver

Deluxe Foods of Aptos

Bronze 

Deer Park

Winery

Inversion Wines

Silver

Bargetto Winery

Bronze 

Storrs Winery & Vineyards

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