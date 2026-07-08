Best of Santa Cruz County 2026: Food & Drink

Acai Bowl
Samba Rock Acai Cafe
Silver
Cafe Brasil
Bronze
Amazon Juices
Bagels
Bagelry, Downtown
Silver
Firefly Coffee House
Bronze
Bagelry, Soquel
Bakery
Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Silver
Companion
Bronze
The Buttery
Bar
Hula’s Island Grill
Silver
Brady’s Yacht Club
Bronze
Moe’s Alley
Bar Food
Parish Publick House, Santa Cruz
Silver
Hula’s Island Grill
Bronze
Bruno’s Bar and Grill
Bartender
Nick Gillet, The Hideout
Silver
Vinny Lopez, Hula’s Island Grill
Bronze
Richie Mann, Bruno’s Bar and Grill
Beer Garden
Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House
Silver
Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Bronze
Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
Bread Bakery
Companion Westside
Silver
Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Bronze
Manresa Bread
Brewery
Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Silver
Discretion Brewing
Bronze
Sante Adarius Rustic Ales
Butcher Counter
Shopper’s Corner
Silver
Corralitos Market & Sausage Co
Bronze
Point Butcher Shop
Caterer
Busy Bees Cafe & Catering
Silver
Aptos St. Barbeque
Bronze
Tacos831
Cheese Selection
Cheese Shop 831
Silver
Shopper’s Corner
Bronze
Staff of Life, Santa Cruz
Chocolatier
Donnelly Chocolates
Silver
Ashby Confections
Bronze
Chocolat
Coffee House
11th Hour Coffee
Silver
The Ugly Mug
Bronze
Verve Coffee Roasters
Cookies
Pacific Cookie Company
Silver
Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Bronze
Buttery Bakery
Desserts Restaurant
VIM
Silver
Chocolat
Bronze
Bittersweet Bistro
Desserts Bakery
The Buttery Bakery
Silver
Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Bronze
The Farm Bakery, Cafe & Gift Shop
Desserts Retail
Staff of Life, Santa Cruz
Silver
New Leaf Community Markets, Capitola
Donuts
Dunlaps Donuts
Silver
Ferrell’s Donuts, Westside
Bronze
Ferrell’s Donut House, Santa Cruz
Fancy Cocktails
Venus Spirits
Silver
Front & Cooper
Bronze (tie)
Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery
VIM
Farmers Market
Aptos Farmers Market
Silver
The Live Oak Market
Bronze
Farmer’s Market Downtown Santa Cruz
Frozen Yogurt
Top A Lot
Silver
Cruz Creamery
Grocery Store
Shopper’s Corner
Silver
Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue
Bronze
New Leaf Community Markets
Natural Grocery Store
Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue
Silver
Wild Roots Market, Felton
Bronze
New Leaf Community Market, Capitola
Happy Hour
Hula’s Island Grill
Silver
Café Cruz
Bronze
Johnny’s Harborside
Ice Cream
Marianne’s Ice Cream, Ocean St
Silver
The Penny Ice Creamery, Downtown
Bronze
Marianne’s Ice Cream, Aptos
International Market
AJ’s Market
Silver
Shopper’s Corner
Bronze
Bottego del Lago
Juice Bar | Smoothies
Cafe Brasil
Silver
Samba Rock Acai Cafe
Bronze
Amazon Juices
Locally-Made Food Product
Olallieberry Pie, Gizdich Ranch
Silver
Fruit Tart, The Farm Bakery Cafe & Gifts
Bronze
Apple Pie, Gizdich Ranch
Margaritas
El Palomar
Silver
Tortilla Flats
Bronze
Manuel’s
Seafood
H&H Fresh Fish
Silver
Stagnaro Bros. Seafood Inc.
Bronze
Shopper’s Corner
Produce
Farmer’s Market Downtown Santa Cruz
Silver
Aptos Farmers Market
Bronze
Shopper’s Corner
Pub
Parish Publick House, Aptos
Silver
Parish Publick House, Santa Cruz
Bronze
Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
Restaurant Wine List
Bad Animal
Silver
La Posta
Bronze
VIM
Wine Bar
Bad Animal
Silver
Vino by the Sea
Bronze
Apero Club
Retail Wine Selection
Shopper’s Corner
Silver
Deluxe Foods of Aptos
Bronze
Deer Park
Winery
Inversion Wines
Silver
Bargetto Winery
Bronze
Storrs Winery & Vineyards