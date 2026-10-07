For Matt Robles, becoming sole owner of Boulder Creek Golf Club and the adjoining restaurant The Clubhouse has been a full-circle moment.

Raised in the San Lorenzo Valley, he lived on the course’s 12th hole during childhood, learning to play golf there and then driving/cleaning the golf carts as his first-ever job. After getting an engineering degree and working in tech for 20 years, fate called him back to his roots when he heard his childhood golf course’s previous owners were looking for an exit after partially rebuilding following the 2020 fires.

The Clubhouse’s design is mid-century modern meets mountain cabin with a strong historic feel and a menu full of traditional comfort food favorites like the build-your-own Boulder Burger, a classic B.L.T. and Taco Tuesday with fish, chicken and carne asada options.

Other hits include nachos topped with seasoned ground beef and grab-and-go sandwiches like turkey and ham. Some Sunday brunch bests are scratch-made corn beef hash and the Hangover Tots, crispy and loaded with bacon, eggs, creamy hollandaise and chipotle aioli.

Complementing the food is a full bar with the heritage Bloody Mary as the most popular offering along with craft cocktails and beer on tap.

What inspired your career pivot?

MATT ROBLES: I started a tech company in 2010 with a couple partners that focused on small business advertising. We did really well and made a profitable exit in 2024, after which I was going through somewhat of a digital tech burnout and found myself yearning for a more old school analog real-world endeavor. Then the opportunity to purchase my old Boulder Creek Golf Club sort of just materialized. I have vision and passion for carrying on its legacy, restoring its previous glory and making it an iconic community place again like it was in its heyday.

What are your goals for the business?

Me and my team’s vision for the restaurant is still coming together. We have a longtime loyal clientele base and we want to honor them while also curating an elevated pub grub menu for a growing following and incorporate new golfers and diners. Beyond the food, we also plan on restoring the course to 18 holes and adding recreational activities like pickleball, tennis and disc golf as well as building out a private event space.

16901 Big Basin Highway, Boulder Creek, 831-338-2111; bouldercreekgolf.com