A pillar of the Watsonville dining scene, Imura has been in Jee Kajihara’s family since she started working there 33 years ago, eventually becoming the general manager in 2004. Born in Korea and raised in Salinas, she got a degree in hospitality with a minor in business and worked in high-end hotels, catering and sales before ultimately returning to Imura. She credits the rest of her family and the incredible staff for the restaurant’s sparkling reputation, describing the ambiance as warm, inviting, open and bright.

The menu is a combination of traditional Japanese and Korean cuisines, evolved over time based on customer feedback. Korean favorites include bibimbap, served in a hot stone bowl with mixed rice, steamed vegetables, sunny-side-up egg and choice of protein, as well as a marinated, thin-sliced spicy pork dish. Another cultural favorite is duk mandu guk, a meat dumpling rice cake soup served traditionally in Korea on New Year’s Day.

Can’t-miss Japanese items include fresh sushi with generous portions and custom rolls—such as Spicy Heaven, with albacore, salmon, jalapeño, almonds and sauces. The build-your-own bento boxes are also popular, with assorted mix-and-match proteins and vegetables. Local ice cream with tempura option headlines desserts, and beverages include complimentary green tea.

How has being born in Korea shaped you?

JEE KAJIHARA: Although I was very young when I came here, I was the oldest child so I had to translate and help my parents adjust to American culture. So even now, the way I think and do things is a lot like my parents: family-oriented, hard-working and committed to success. I’ve worked multiple jobs most of my life, staying very close-knit with my family, and I try to take care of my employees as if they are family too.

What makes Imura so successful?

I think it’s the personal touch that we provide here with our food and service, and how much we appreciate and give back to our wonderful Watsonville community. In Korean and Japanese cultures, we give back but do it quietly and from the goodness of our hearts. We would not have been here for this long without such great local support. We have seen our customers transition from children to adults bringing in their own children years later. There is nothing more beautiful than that, and I hope this story continues.

1994 Main St., Watsonville, 831-761-8799; imurasushi.com