.Family Affair

Imura provides a personal touch

By Andrew Steingrube
A plate of sushi at Imura in Watsonville featuring inari, a specialty roll topped with salmon and maguro nigiri.
SOUTH COUNTY SUSHI From left, inari, the Bomber Special roll and maguro nigiri are among the Japanese dishes available at Imura. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A pillar of the Watsonville dining scene, Imura has been in Jee Kajihara’s family since she started working there 33 years ago, eventually becoming the general manager in 2004. Born in Korea and raised in Salinas, she got a degree in hospitality with a minor in business and worked in high-end hotels, catering and sales before ultimately returning to Imura. She credits the rest of her family and the incredible staff for the restaurant’s sparkling reputation, describing the ambiance as warm, inviting, open and bright.

The menu is a combination of traditional Japanese and Korean cuisines, evolved over time based on customer feedback. Korean favorites include bibimbap, served in a hot stone bowl with mixed rice, steamed vegetables, sunny-side-up egg and choice of protein, as well as a marinated, thin-sliced spicy pork dish. Another cultural favorite is duk mandu guk, a meat dumpling rice cake soup served traditionally in Korea on New Year’s Day.

Can’t-miss Japanese items include fresh sushi with generous portions and custom rolls—such as Spicy Heaven, with albacore, salmon, jalapeño, almonds and sauces. The build-your-own bento boxes are also popular, with assorted mix-and-match proteins and vegetables. Local ice cream with tempura option headlines desserts, and beverages include complimentary green tea.

How has being born in Korea shaped you?

JEE KAJIHARA: Although I was very young when I came here, I was the oldest child so I had to translate and help my parents adjust to American culture. So even now, the way I think and do things is a lot like my parents: family-oriented, hard-working and committed to success. I’ve worked multiple jobs most of my life, staying very close-knit with my family, and I try to take care of my employees as if they are family too.

What makes Imura so successful?

I think it’s the personal touch that we provide here with our food and service, and how much we appreciate and give back to our wonderful Watsonville community. In Korean and Japanese cultures, we give back but do it quietly and from the goodness of our hearts. We would not have been here for this long without such great local support. We have seen our customers transition from children to adults bringing in their own children years later. There is nothing more beautiful than that, and I hope this story continues.

1994 Main St., Watsonville, 831-761-8799; imurasushi.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleSunflower Soul
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, fall concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
A row of polished beer taps mounted against a glossy red tile wall inside Other Brother Beer Co.

Level-Up Liquids

fingers typing on a vintage typewriter

Letters

Volunteers prepare and serve meals inside the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building during the weekly Veterans Meal and Pantry Program.

The Wednesday Lifeline