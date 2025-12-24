.Sunflower Soul

Pop-up pizza, Windy City style

By Andrew Steingrube
J.R. Chapman and Viviana of Girasol Pizza hold a Chicago-style thin-crust pizza at a pop-up food setup.
OVEN FRESH J.R. Chapman and wife Viviana serve thin-crust Chicago pies via their mobile business, Girasol Pizza. PHOTO: Contributed

Windy City natives J.R. Chapman and his wife, Viviana, are former corporate dining professionals who now own and operate Girasol Pizza, a mobile pop-up featuring tavern-style Chicago thin-crust pizza. They came to Silicon Valley pursuing careers in tech before the pandemic made them pause to evaluate their lives and what they wanted moving forward.

J.R. says they decided to go back to the roots of what they knew and loved, using food and hospitality to take care of people and make them smile. They centered their spirits around a shared childhood love of pizza, wanting an authentic Chicago-style experience here. J.R. leveled up his game by working with a master pizzaiolo, and then Girasol (meaning “sunflower” in Spanish) was born.

Their pies are available for private events and at collaborative spaces like wineries and breweries. Da 4 Star is the classic signature offering, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives and mozzarella. Another favorite is the Little Village, named after a Mexican neighborhood in Chicago, whimsically combining chunky sweet corn cheese sauce, summer squash, poblano peppers, avocado cream and spiced girasol pepitas. The Red Hot is also fire, a bounty of pepperoni, yellow onion and Italian cheeses, giardiniera and herbs, and the Italian beef sandwich is a very popular non-pizza pick.

What reignited your culinary flame?

J.R. CHAPMAN: Taking a continuing education class focusing on the craft of pizza in my corporate chef role at the time woke something up in me. I was sitting in class and the teacher was talking about the science of dough and all the various styles of pizza out there, and it blew my mind. I haven’t stopped thinking about pizza ever since. Viviana and I are taking our strong complement of skills and passionately applying them at Girasol, sharing our love with the community.

Dish on that beef sandwich.

In addition to pizza, another item we wanted to offer was an authentic Italian beef sandwich, made famous recently by The Bear. It’s something you can’t find outside of Chicago. We had planned on offering it before the show, but now it’s a no-brainer. It’s overnight-marinated slow-roasted beef, sliced thinly and simmered in rich beef au jus. This goes between a sandwich roll and then “baptized” into the au jus, topped with sweet and hot peppers and classic Chicago giardiniera.

Find daily locations at girasolpizza.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticlePastry Prowess
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, fall concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Chuck Prophet poses with members of Salinas-based band ¿Qiensave? during a promotional photo shoot.

Crafting Magic

Members of Fleetwood Macramé pose together during a promotional photo shoot.

Things to do in Santa Cruz

People clink champagne glasses during a festive New Year’s Eve celebration.

Last Night’s Best