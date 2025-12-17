There’s a reason Dry January has become a trend, and it’s not because happy hour gets canceled. December’s merrymaking can easily turn a corner, when a night of good cheer becomes next-day remorse.

For those of us who enjoy a good glass of pinot or a flute of chilled bubbly, the holidays are a whirl of food, friends and rituals that practically require a raised glass. Parties are plentiful, dinners stretch late, and before we know it, “just one more” becomes the seasonal soundtrack. Overindulgence doesn’t usually announce itself. It sneaks in wearing tinsel.

I get it. Awkward social situations are easier to navigate with an extra splash of courage—whether that’s a stiff cocktail or a generous pour of wine. Alcohol can feel like social armor, helping us tolerate long conversations, complicated family dynamics, or the annual reunion with a brother-in-law whose toupee seems to get worse every year. Add in the pressure to make everything perfect—gifts, meals, moods—and it’s no surprise many of us reach for another drink to take the edge off.

Which is all well and good…until it isn’t.

What many people don’t realize is that the spike in holiday drinking is significant enough to have earned its own medical diagnosis: Holiday Heart Syndrome.

The term describes a temporary abnormal heart rhythm—often atrial fibrillation—triggered by binge or heavy drinking, even in people with no history of heart disease. It was first observed in otherwise healthy individuals showing up in emergency rooms after weekends or holidays marked by celebratory excess. Stress-related drinking counts too. The heart, it turns out, doesn’t care whether you’re toasting or coping.

So why does alcohol consumption climb so reliably this time of year?

First, it’s the norm. Alcohol is woven into holiday traditions, from office parties to family dinners to New Year’s Eve countdowns. When gatherings multiply, so do opportunities to drink.

Then there’s stress and self-medication. Travel delays, packed calendars, financial pressure and emotionally charged family encounters can push even the most grounded among us toward a liquid buffer.

And finally, the rampant availability. Alcohol sales surge during the holidays for a reason. We’re culturally conditioned to equate drinking with celebration, relaxation and reward.

The risks, however, are more than a rough morning-after.

The holidays see a notable rise in binge drinking, especially around New Year’s Eve. Clinically speaking, binge drinking means four or more drinks for women and five or more for men in a short period of time. That threshold is easier to cross than most people realize, particularly when drinks are strong and pours are generous.

There are also health consequences, from hangovers and sleep disruption to injuries, anxiety and alcohol poisoning. Alcohol interferes with restorative sleep, dysregulates blood sugar and amplifies stress hormones, creating a vicious cycle of fatigue and irritability.

And then there are accidents. Increased drinking is linked to higher rates of traffic accidents, falls and mishaps, especially in unfamiliar homes, icy sidewalks, or late-night settings where judgment is already compromised.

None of this means you need to avoid drinking entirely, unless you want to, or feel bad when you say yes to a second craft beer. It does mean a little intention can go a long way.

Start with moderation, imperfect as it may be. U.S. dietary guidelines suggest no more than two drinks for women and three for men in a single day. New guidelines are suggesting no more than four drinks a week for women and six for men. Easier said than done, yes, but planning ahead helps.

Take a moment to decide before the event how many drinks you’ll enjoy. Personally, I love a good glass of red wine as much as the next gal, but I like to stop there, so I sip very slowly. Saying no to those well-meaning offers for a refill makes it easier to hold myself accountable.

Instead of spending the rest of the evening feeling left out, I pour sparking water and a splash of cranberry juice into a wine or champagne glass, add a squeeze of lime, and forget I’m not technically imbibing. The placebo effect works, even when you know it’s a ruse.

If you’re entertaining at home, our local Staff or Life or Shopper’s Corner carry a nice variety of booze-free alternatives, including locally produced Living Swell kombucha.

Eat and hydrate. Protein-rich nibbles, like seasoned nuts or crudité with hummus, slow alcohol absorption, while alternating drinks with water keeps dehydration at bay. This one habit alone can dramatically change how you feel the next day.

Plan your drive home. This one is non-negotiable. Designated drivers, public transportation or ride-share services are all part of responsible celebration.

Know your limits. When you or someone else recognizes some tipsiness, recognize it’s time for a reprieve.

And most importantly, listen to your body. The holidays are already demanding. For some people, limiting alcohol, or taking a complete break, isn’t deprivation; it’s a relief.

That’s where Dry January comes in. Not as punishment, but as a reset. A chance to notice how you sleep, how your mood stabilizes, how your energy returns when your nervous system gets a break.

In a season that encourages more—more parties, more food, more spending—choosing a little less can be quietly radical. And your heart, literal and otherwise, may thank you for it.