If we’ve ever wondered why the holidays can turn even the calmest among us into sugar-seeking, sleep-deprived, emotionally frayed versions of ourselves, we can thank one reliable culprit: hormones.

And I don’t mean the monthly or menopausal kind. Specifically, cortisol—the body’s built-in stress signal—ratchets up this time of year. And when cortisol is running the show, our decision-making doesn’t exactly sparkle.

Between packed calendars, family dynamics and the general state of the world, cortisol levels tend to spike just when most need clarity. This sneaky stress hormone nudges us toward quick-fix comforts coupled with happy hormones. Got dopamine? If we’re treating ourselves to rich chocolate fudge, pints of spiked cider, or mega-sale shopping, for one shining moment we do.

It feels deservedly decadent to say yes to that bonus scoop of stuffing, one more cocktail, or Black Friday limited-time deal. And so we go from riding the crest of the holiday high to descending into foggy thinking, emotional reactivity, and another $38 holiday-scented candle when we already own…five.

How Hormones Hijack Our Holiday Choices

Food—When cortisol rises, our liver releases extra glucose, the quickest energy our body can access. The side effect? Intense cravings for sugar and high-calorie foods, the very treats that pile up on holiday tables. Once we start chasing that quick dopamine hit, it’s easy to slide into overindulgence, which only further disrupts hormonal balance. Cue the cycle: stress → sugar → more stress.

Shopping—Our prefrontal cortex, the brain region that helps us weigh pros and cons, is not at its best when we’re stressed. Cortisol pulls us away from thoughtful decision-making and shuttles us straight into impulse mode. Suddenly, we’re convinced we absolutely need the artisanal panettone to make our holiday table complete.

Stress Levels—Cortisol and adrenaline elevate our heart rate and blood pressure, preparing us for action but leaving us wired or wiped out. Chronic overdrive weakens immunity and increases burnout risk, which is why so many of us emerge from December feeling wrung out, sniffly, and vaguely bewildered by our credit card statements.

How We Can Outsmart the Holiday Hormones

Plan Ahead—Making shopping lists and setting spending limits gives us a buffer against cortisol-driven choices. Think about walking into Costco or Target during the holidays, the flashing SALE signs urging us to “save” money by spending more. That adrenaline rush is real. Fast-forward three weeks to the credit card bill…are we still excited about those “savings”?

One helpful shift: avoid big-box stores when possible. Think of all the one-dollar stocking stuffers that end up in the trash. Does anyone really need a five-pound bag of Lindt chocolate Santas?

Here in Santa Cruz, we’re lucky to have incredible local shops. Yes, they can be pricier, but what if we leaned into (dorky but effective) mantras like quality over quantity and presence over presents? Not abandoning traditions, just noticing when our hormonal highs start to overtake us.

The bottom line: the more decisions we make in advance, the fewer cortisol-fueled choices we’ll make in the moment.

Move Our Bodies, Daily—No extremes required. A brisk West Cliff walk, a Breath and Oneness slow-flow class or even a spontaneous kitchen dance break will help burn off excess stress hormones and restore clarity.

Practice Mindful Pauses—A daily gratitude practice, journaling or even two minutes of intentional breathing can help dial down cortisol. During the holidays, this isn’t indulgence, it’s maintenance. Build in breaks. Say no when needed. Let rest be part of the ritual.

Support the Body’s Natural Balance—Alcohol taxes the liver, which is already busy processing hormones. Cutting back, even a little, helps. Start with a glass of water (sparkling with lime if we’re feeling festive), one before and one after an adult beverage.

Load up on liver-supportive foods like greens, garlic and cruciferous veggies—plentiful on any decent crudité platter. Consider magnesium, too; it’s the mineral our bodies burn through fastest during stress.

The holidays may always bring a certain dose of chaos, but when we understand how our hormones influence our choices, we regain a surprising amount of power. With a few simple shifts, we can navigate the season with more clarity, calm and, yes, actual joy.