Lest you mistake our recent sunny, 70-degree days for summer, one step into any grocery or drugstore will instantly set you straight. It’s holiday go-time, which for those of us in the wellness sphere, can feel a bit sticky. Happily, Santa Cruz offers a welcome range of alternatives to the typical mainstream shopping frenzy.

As we head into the season of giving, one creative local nonprofit has figured out how to combine three things Santa Cruz loves to celebrate: food, art, and community.

On November 14, Nourishing Generations will host its first Holiday Market & Fundraiser in collaboration with Santa Cruz Clay, bringing together local artisans, live music, and delicious food for an afternoon of community connection.

The centerpiece is a collection of handmade ceramic bowls, created especially for the event by local potters at Santa Cruz Clay. Guests can select their favorite, have it filled with gourmet soup prepared by Nourishing Generations chefs, and take their one-of-a-kind bowl home afterward.

There’s something especially fitting about this collaboration. Both pottery and cooking transform simple ingredients from the earth into something useful, beautiful, and nourishing. And both invite us to slow down and appreciate the process.

Nourishing the Next Generation

The story behind Nourishing Generations began nearly two decades ago, when a group of Bauman College students recognized a growing need for practical nutrition education.

Beginning in 2007, increasing concerns about childhood obesity and diabetes inspired the aspiring chefs and nutritionists to put their education to work. Their initiative eventually evolved into Nourishing Generations, which formally became a nonprofit in 2019.

Today, the organization brings hands-on cooking and nutrition education to children throughout Santa Cruz County, with an expanding presence in Pajaro Valley Unified School District.

Its programs now reach more than 600 children during the school year, helping students develop practical skills and a healthier relationship with food.

What’s particularly exciting is the organization’s growing integration into the regular school curriculum.

At Starlight Elementary in Watsonville, Nourishing Generations instructors teach multiple classes four days a week throughout the school year. Every student, from transitional kindergarten through fifth grade, receives approximately 14 to 15 hour-long lessons annually.

Unlike after-school programs, which reach a relatively small percentage of students, this approach makes nutrition education accessible to every child.

With sustainable funding, students could potentially receive seven consecutive years of instruction, building familiarity and confidence with fresh ingredients, food preparation, and healthy eating.

The lessons are already making their way home. One parent described taking their child out for dinner, only to watch him dismantle his sandwich and enthusiastically identify the different food groups.

It’s a small moment that speaks to a much larger opportunity: helping children develop lifelong habits through curiosity, participation, and experience.

Nourishment Across Generations

True to its name, Nourishing Generations is also expanding its reach to older adults.

For the past three years, the organization has offered nutrition education at St. Stephen’s affordable senior housing community. A second program recently launched at Mission Gardens on Santa Cruz’s Westside.

These sessions look different from the children’s classes. Participants gather for nutrition discussions, cooking demonstrations, and shared meals featuring colorful, freshly prepared foods. The social component has become one of the program’s most meaningful benefits.

Executive Director Karen Haralson appreciates how participants look forward to the gatherings as opportunities to connect with neighbors, enjoy a delicious meal, and discover new foods. The seasonal programs run four to six weeks at a time, between which residents eagerly anticipate their return.

Haralson describes how one 93-year-old participant remarked that she’d never eaten food like this before. Others who initially resisted unfamiliar ingredients have gradually developed an appreciation for the fresh, flavorful dishes.

It’s a reminder that our food preferences can continue evolving throughout life, especially when we’re given opportunities to explore new flavors in welcoming company.

A Community Effort

The idea for the Holiday Market grew from a conversation at the Westside Farmers Market, where Santa Cruz Clay founder Travis Adams decided to donate 100 local artisan-made bowls to the effort. Adams notes, “If you’ve ever been to a pottery potluck, you know how much potters value the ritualistic experience of curating an aesthetically stimulating vessel paired with a complementary delectable dish. Without the soup, the bowl is empty. Without the bowl, the soup is all over the place.”

Santa Cruz Food Classics, which already supports Nourishing Generations by donating commercial kitchen space, is another example of the community partnerships helping sustain its work.

The November 14 event will feature local artists and vendors selling everything from handmade jewelry to carnivorous plants, along with a five-piece Latin band bringing music and opportunities for dancing.

Proceeds will help Nourishing Generations expand its programs, reach additional locations, and recruit more chefs and nutrition educators.

As the organization continues to grow, so does the demand for its services. Schools are increasingly recognizing the importance of nutrition education, with some now providing funding to bring programs directly into classrooms.

For those looking to give locally this holiday season, the fundraiser offers a particularly appealing opportunity.

Come for the music, browse the handmade treasures, enjoy a bowl of something delicious, and leave with a piece of local art.

The hope is that the next time you fill that bowl, you’ll remember the community of hands that helped make it possible.

Holiday Market & Fundraiser: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1–5 p.m., at The Painted Cork, 2100 Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz. FREE. Visit nourishinggenerations.org for event details.