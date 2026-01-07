Pajaro Valley Arts is home again at the historic Porter Building in downtown Watsonville. After wrapping up a final show, “Mi Casa es Tu Casa 2025,” at the Sudden Street location, the local grassroots art organization is busy remodeling the two-story 1903 building as a permanent home.

PV Arts board member Wendy Aiken said the Mi Casa show was a powerful ending to their decades-long run at the Sudden Street location. The next show, opening Jan. 13, will be at the Porter Building, where PV Arts got its start in 1986.

Major changes have already been completed, including new but temporary gallery lighting, new flooring, fresh paint in some areas, a new tool room, a kitchen/break room, classrooms, workshops and offices, with more to come.

“Major donations helped us get the lights, the paint and the flooring,” said PV Arts Executive Director Miriam Anton. “Even though it’s not our final vision, we still have funds to raise to make way for things like a new gallery space along the hallway upstairs. We were never intending to do a full remodel upstairs, but things change as you go.”

Anton said that in order to save money, they decided to close the 1,200 square-foot Sudden Street Gallery and operate solely out of the 12,000-square-foot Porter Building, which has been designated as an Historical Trust Landmark.

Plans also call for replacing toilets and sinks and making the rooms upstairs into artist studios, workshops, a conference room and even choir practice space.

According to the Historic Walking Tour document provided by the city, the Porter Building was part of the 1903 building boom in Watsonville. Designed by famed architect William Weeks, it was built for John Porter, one of the early pioneers of the Pajaro Valley.

When it was complete, it housed a post office and was also the first building to have a central steam heating system. In recent years it served as classrooms and office space for Ceiba College Preparatory Academy and Watsonville/Aptos/Santa Cruz Adult Education.

PV Arts is preparing for its first show in 2026, an annual member’s exhibit titled “Welcome Home.” Curated by Jim Turner, the exhibit will feature 148 artists.

“Welcome Home” runs Jan. 13–Feb. 21 at 280 Main St., Watsonville. An artist reception will take place 1–3pm on Jan. 17. New hours are Tue.–Sat., 11am–4pm. pvarts.org.