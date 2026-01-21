.Big Benefit Show at the Vet Hall

From Warning to Healing: A Cultural Renaissance Returns to the Vets Hall

The silence inside the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building on October 24 was the loudest thing I have ever heard.

Attorney Danny Sheehan warned a packed room about the “masked bandits,” his term for ICE, and the urgent need for radical action. A couple months later, his warnings have become daily headlines. The weight of his words stirred memories of my own lineage, my Jewish ancestors who fled the Holocaust, my identity as a Zionist Jew, as most Jews are, and my beloved nanny from Mexico who helped raise me, walking miles across borders to find safety.

Exactly three months later, on January 24, we return to that same room.

A collective called Resistance Entertainment is transforming the Vets Hall into an eleven-hour gathering of music, market, and mutual aid. Marcus Rodriguez of the Pajaro Valley Ohlone Council will open the event. Representatives from the Pomo Reservation will be present. If the stars align, attendees may witness Lakota jingle dancing, one of the most beautiful cultural ceremonies you can experience in person.

Dub Soulja

Aztec dancers set the tone at noon. Reggae fills the afternoon, including Dub Souljah, the Central Coast reggae rocker known for high-energy performances rooted in unity and resistance (seen above), and King Namoa, flying in from Hawaii. The evening shifts to conscious hip-hop and rock with Indigenous Cats and headliners The Neighborhood Kids, fresh off an East Coast tour with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. Juan Dominguez of Burn the Wagon hosts.

This year’s gathering reflects a larger community footprint than past events. Roughly 30 vendors will be present, including community organizations, artists, and Indigenous makers.

The event is family-friendly, all-ages, and completely sober. No alcohol will be served.

“Pretty much everyone present believes that sobriety is sacred,” says one of the organizers. “To have such a young, powerful group like The Neighborhood Kids who live a sober lifestyle, we think that’s something cool to bring to the community. We want to change the culture. It’s a push for sober living.”

The gathering will include a kids’ section with games and activities. Teens are welcome on their own.

LiL MC

LiL MC, a bilingual rapper, producer, and Hip Hop educator from the Bay Area, brings music and lived perspective to the gathering at the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building. Credit: Views From The Bay

Bay Area artist LiL MC brings both musical power and lived perspective to the event. A bilingual rapper, producer, and Hip Hop educator, LiL MC has captivated audiences across the country and internationally for more than 15 years. Her work blends sharp lyricism with a deep commitment to education, organizing, and cultural memory.

“What we’re witnessing right now is a collapse in our society,” she says. “The work ahead is about reducing the harm, about making sure that collapse doesn’t fall on the most vulnerable. That’s why events like these matter. They show what it looks like to stand up to fear and hate. Because the truth is, those in power are more afraid of us than we are of them.”

Her words frame the gathering not as spectacle, but as harm reduction through culture.

Lysn

Lysn performs with his band, drawing the audience into a rhythm-driven live set at the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building. Photo credit: Views From The Bay

Also performing is Lysn, whose music taps into rhythmic patterns and presence. As his band steers the momentum, the audience is pulled into an experience that speaks for itself.

A dollar from every ticket goes to the Center for Farmworker Families, which provides aid, youth programs, and scholarships to farmworkers in Watsonville and beyond. Dr. Ann Lopez, the founder, will share words. Representatives from Indigenous Justice, the organization behind the sunrise ceremony on Alcatraz, will be present as well.

When I asked what success would look like for this event, the answer came in two parts: raising a meaningful donation for the Center for Farmworker Families, and something simpler.

“That people connect and bond and walk away with new friends.”

My nanny gave me her blessing to share her story. When I texted her about getting legal help, she wrote back, “I’m not interested in staying in the country. At this time I’m ready to retire and go home in peace.” She’s turned down lawyers before. “It’s complicated. I’m too old and it’s a long process.”

Our system failed her. Organizations like the Center for Farmworker Families exist because it keeps failing.

But that weight is not the theme of this gathering. The theme is community. Reggae bands singing about love. Conscious hip-hop. Different tribes. Teachers and grassroots organizers. All walks of life building together.

On October 24, we faced what we’re fighting against.

On January 24, come see what we’re fighting for.

Event Details:

The Neighborhood Kids + Indigenous Cats Full Live Band Concert

January 24, 2026 |

Doors at Noon Veterans Memorial Building,

846 Front St, Santa Cruz

Tickets via Resistance Entertainment

